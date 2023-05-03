Seasonally adjusted unemployment rates for Indiana County (the Indiana Micropolitan Statistical Area) dropped from a final figure of 5.0 percent in February to 4.6 percent in March, according to preliminary figures issued Tuesday by the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry.
The number of unemployed as seasonally adjusted in Indiana County is down from 1,900 in March 2022 to 1,700 in March 2023.
The number of those employed is up from 33.600 in final figures for February to 34,000 for March, but in both cases that’s down from 34,600 in March 2022.
All that is compared to January rates of 3.5 percent nationally and 4.2 percent statewide.
The total Indiana labor force was down from 36,500 in March 2022 to 35,700 in March 2023.
Total nonfarm jobs (not seasonally adjusted) in the Indiana mSA rose by 100 to 28,700 in March.
Jobs were essentially unchanged over the month in the nine published supersectors of the local area. Over the year jobs in two of the supersectors declined since March 2022. The largest decrease was seen in mining, logging and construction which was down by 400. Six other supersectors in the local area held steady.
In nearby counties, the rate for Armstrong County fell from a final figure of 4.9 percent in February to a preliminary figure of 4.2 percent in March. Clearfield was down from 4.9 percent to 4.4 percent; Westmoreland dropped from 4.4 percent to 3.7 percent; and Cambria dropped from 5.2 percent to 5.0 percent; and Jefferson dropped from 4.7 percent to 4.0 percent.
According to DLI’s figures among the 67 Pennsylvania counties, Indiana County is in a 55th place tie with Huntingdon and Lawrence counties.
In the neighborhood, Westmoreland County is in a 25th place tie with Lehigh and Northampton counties; Jefferson County is in a 34th place tie with Blair, Lackawanna and Schuylkill counties; Armstrong County slipped into a 42nd place tie with Carbon, Somerset, Tioga, Warren and Wayne counties; Clearfield County is in a 49th place tie with Clinton County; and Cambria County is alone in 63rd place.
Monroe now is in last place among the 67 couinties at 5.6 percent, while Chester is alone at the top at 2.7 percent.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.