The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Marketing Service has awarded more than $64 million to 185 grant projects to help local and regional food entities strengthen and explore new market opportunities for local and regional food businesses, including more than $2.7 million for eight grant projects in Pennsylvania.
One of those projects is backed by an organization that covers Cambria, Somerset, Bedford and Indiana counties.
The Johnstown-based Community Foundation for the Alleghenies was awarded $564,046.62 and is providing a $156,512.56 match for a total project amount of $720,559.18.
“The project takes a holistic approach to strength the southwestern Pennsylvania food system, with a focus on building connections between purchasers, growers and funders,” according to literature provided by the foundation to the USDA. “Building off the success of our region’s first comprehensive food system plan, the Greater Pittsburgh Food Action Plan, the Partnership will connect and cultivate regional food economies through public-private partnerships, support the development of strategies for regional food system infrastructure, and strengthen capacity through community collaboration.”
The project plan goes on to say the Allegheny County-based Pittsburgh Food Policy Council “will utilize our 13 years of experience as a convener of food systems partners to bring about transformative change through a collective impact model. As a backbone organization, the PFPC will convene growers, institutional purchasers, funders and community leaders to identify and address regional food system’s needs. Through deeper coordination among and between these stakeholders, the Partnership will support the development of diversified regional markets, increase investment in the community and institutional food system’s needs, and build a more resilient and equitable food system in southwestern Pennsylvania.”
USDA said the funding for this and other projects is made possible through the Local Agriculture Market Program, including two grant programs administered by the Agricultural Marketing Service: the Farmers Market and Local Food Promotion Program and the Regional Food System Partnerships Program.
The Farmers’ Market program in turn is implemented through the Farmers Market Promotion Program and the Local Food Promotion Program. USDA said grant recipients in Pennsylvania are receiving $564,046 in Regional Food System Partnership funds, $1,639,654 in Farmers’ Market Promotion Program funds, and $573,314 in Local Food Promotion Program funds.