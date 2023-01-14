The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission has announced the appointment of Jerry J. Livingston, a Johnstown native now living in Dauphin County, as director of the PUC’s Office of Legislative Affairs.
“We are happy to have Mr. Livingston with us at the commission,” said PUC Chairman Gladys Brown Dutrieuille. “His knowledge and experience in legislative issues will suit us well in his new position.”
Livingston was hired last April as deputy director and had served as acting director since September.
He has held various legislative roles within the state, having worked for the state House of Representatives for eight years as senior research analyst for the House Consumer Affairs Committee, and research analyst for the House Transportation Committee during the Special Session on Transportation.
He also worked for six years in the office of state Sen. Lisa Boscola, D-Bethlehem, and as executive director of the Senate Consumer Protection & Professional Licensure Committee.
Livingston was born and raised in Cambria County and graduated from Penn State in 2007 with a bachelor’s degree in political science. He currently resides in West Hanover Township, Dauphin County, with his wife, Lisa, and their two daughters.