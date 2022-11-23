Indiana County Common Pleas Judge Michael T. Clark has ruled that Indiana Borough Council's decision to deny Heartland Restaurant Group LLC's request for removal of two parking spaces along South Fifth Street "was not supported by substantial evidence."
Those spaces were among four Heartland sought to have removed as part of its plan to convert a building at 518 Philadelphia St. into a Dunkin' Donuts outlet. On March 8, council approved removal of two spaces along Philadelphia Street but rejected the two spaces along South Fifth Street.
"The issue before this Court was limited to a request to remove parking meters/spaces," Clark wrote. "Upon review of the record, this Court finds that Council denied the request because 'removing the parking meters and spaces would decrease safety in the neighborhood.'"
However, Clark went on, "Council failed to cite to, or indicate its reliance on, any evidence, let alone substantial evidence, that supports that finding."
The ruling came one week after oral arguments were presented before Clark by Indiana Borough Solicitor Patrick Dougherty and Heartland's attorney Alexis M. Wheeler, of the Pittsburgh law firm of Strassburger McKenna Gutnick & Gefsky.
Heartland, a Dunkin’ franchise operator based in the Pittsburgh suburb of Forest Hills, Allegheny County, was appealing the borough's decision along with building owner VRB Associates Inc. of Indiana.
Heartland owns Dunkin' franchises across western Pennsylvania, including one at 1669 Oakland Ave. in White Township.
Heartland and VRB sought the actions to provide for curb cuts in and out of the proposed downtown Dunkin’ location.
Dougherty cited “concerns presented to the councilmembers by constituents ... as well as information provided by (Indiana Borough Police Chief Justin) Schawl,” among others.
Wheeler said "elected officials like the Indiana Borough Council members are required to substantiate their decisions, especially those that impact property rights, and in this case they did not do that.”
Clark wrote that, "while Council's discussion was thorough and insightful, the discussion is not evidence."
The judge noted that Heartland had complied with all requirements imposed upon that company by borough officials.
Also, Clark wrote, "based on review of the (March 8) Council meeting, it appears to this Court that it is not the removal of the parking meters/spaces that Council argues creates the safety risk, it is the alleged increase in traffic due to the nature of Heartland's business and the creation of an entry/exit over South Fifth Street that causes them concern."
And, the judge said, "those issues were not before Council."
Council President Dr. Peter Broad emailed Wednesday night that he had "no response yet. I will want to talk with the solicitor before I say anything."