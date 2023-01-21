A candidate from Lehigh County for Commonwealth Court has been racking up endorsements, including one announced Wednesday by the sheriff of Westmoreland County.
“Josh Prince is Pennsylvania’s protector of civil liberties and fundamental fairness,” Sheriff James Albert said in a release issued by Prince’s campaign. “And, he has the experience to prove it. The Republican Party needs Josh Prince for Commonwealth Court.”
Prince, a Republican candidate for the state appeals court from the village of Alburtis in Lehigh County, and founder of the Civil Rights Defense Firm P.C. in Bechtelsville, Berks County, said “Albert has worked tirelessly to build a strong and committed team in the Westmoreland County Sheriff’s Office.”
Prince noted that Albert is running for a second term as sheriff, has been elected to various local offices, served more than 25 years as a Greensburg District Judge, and in 2020 changed his political affiliation from Democratic to Republican, reputedly because he felt disenfranchised by the Democratic Party.
“Sheriff Albert’s experience and wisdom from serving as a Greensburg District Judge for more than 25 years, and also as a police officer, detective, deputy county sheriff, city councilman and school board member is invaluable,” Prince added.
Prince said Albert provided the 16th endorsement for his campaign.