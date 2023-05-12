Judicial Watch, a self-described conservative, non-partisan educational foundation which promotes transparency, accountability and integrity in government, politics and the law, said Thursday it settled its federal election integrity lawsuit against Pennsylvania and five of its counties, including Indiana.
The announcement expanded upon an explanation made by Indiana County officials at a board of commissioners’ meeting last month.
Judicial Watch said the state of Pennsylvania admitted in court filings that it removed 178,258 ineligible registrations in response to communications from the organization.
It said the settlement commits Pennsylvania and Indiana, Carbon, Cumberland, Luzerne and Washington counties to extensive public reporting of statistics regarding their ongoing voter roll clean-up efforts each year for the next five years.
It also said Judicial Watch would be paid $15,000 for legal costs and fees. At the April 12 Indiana County Board of Commissioners’ meeting, county Solicitor Matthew T. Budash said the state of Pennsylvania paid a $15,000 penalty but nothing was collected from any of the counties.
At that same meeting the commissioners accepted the settlement agreement and general release of claims from Judicial Watch, filed against the commonwealth in August 2021 and against selected counties including Indiana in November 2021, over alleged failure to provide for timely removal of ineligible voters from the election rolls, in perceived violation of the National Voter Registration Act.
