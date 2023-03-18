Downtown Indiana Inc.’s board of directors announced Friday that Sam Kenly has been named as the new executive director of that organization, now part of the Indiana County Chamber of Commerce.
According to a news release issued by the chamber, Kenly is an entrepreneur owning Kenly Insurance in downtown Indiana, along with his wife Nicole, as well as The Road Side restaurant franchise.
“I am honored to be given the opportunity to be the executive director of Downtown Indiana,” Kenly said. “I plan to focus on rebranding and reuniting with the community and local businesses with the help of Downtown Indiana’s board of directors as well as the collaboration of the chamber of commerce.”
The chamber and DI, as many know Downtown Indiana Inc., also announced that Jill Mountain is moving from her work as office manager at the chamber to a new role as DI’s associate executive director.
The two organizations said Kenly and Mountain will collaborate on economic development and revitalization efforts.
“I’m looking forward to partnering with Sam on initiatives as we work toward revitalizing the Downtown Indiana area and offer our support to create a thriving local business economy,” said Mountain, who brings with her more than eight years of experience promoting Indiana County.
It has been exactly two months since the chamber announced that it had secured an agreement with DI, officially bringing the two entities together.
In a Jan. 17 release, the chamber said the two community partners were combining their resources and talent to bolster community engagement and economic development efforts in downtown Indiana.
The two organizations said the partnership will clarify and focus roles and responsibilities that benefit relationships existing in the community.
It also has been 19 months since Linda Mitchell, who had been associated with DI since 2016 and executive director since January 2018, moved on to accept a new position as marketing and planning manager at IndiGO, the Indiana County Transit Authority, working from offices in White Township.
Kenly owns The Road Side concept, which he franchised out to Kevin Rupert and Aaron Renwick, co-owners of The Road Side pizza outlet at 8635 U.S. Route 422 West in Armstrong Township.
Coincidentally, The Road Side is marking its first anniversary at the location just east of Shelocta, with various specials each day Monday through March 26. It had an eventful first year, including a successful campaign to bring a liquor license to Armstrong Township, one that involved a referendum during the 2022 spring primary.
Meanwhile, Kenly has been involved with Downtown Indiana Inc. for over 10 years, and also has been involved with Indiana Mid-Day Rotary.
The chamber said Kenly brings a wealth of experience in helping to grow and develop businesses in Indiana County.
It said his strong background in communications and community relations, as well as his enthusiasm regarding the Downtown Indiana organization, will allow him to be an asset to Downtown Indiana, its members, and the community.
“During this process we will focus on building depth in our committees for all our events, adding new events, and building a foundation for revitalization for Downtown Indiana,” Kenly said.
The chamber said Mountain specializes in event coordination and member services. It said she enjoys mentoring the student interns from Indiana University of Pennsylvania and hopes they remember her personal philosophy of integrity is the essence of everything successful.
Kenly lives with his wife Nicole and stepdaughter Abigale in White Township.
Jill and Dave Mountain have been married since 1986. The couple has two daughters, Nicole Mountain and Stephanie Fleming, wife of Richard Fleming, and three grandsons, Tristan, Z. Matthew and Brayden.