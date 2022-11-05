Downtown Indiana Inc. has made its final call for units interested in being part of the Nov. 18 “It’s A Wonderful Life” Light Up Night & Parade.
The event is presented by The Lucy Donnelly Memorial Fund with assistance from Downtown Indiana Inc., and it will open with festivities at 5 p.m. Nov. 18 in IRMC Park.
Those festivities include the annual lighting of the holiday tree at 6 p.m. in the park covering North Seventh Street between Philadelphia and Water streets, as well as kettle corn, free hay rides on South Seventh Street, and free hot chocolate, marshmallow roasting and cookies.
The parade then begins at 7 p.m., headed down Philadelphia Street through the downtown business district. One can get more details at the downtownindiana.org website, or by messaging Downtown Indiana Inc. through its Facebook page, or by emailing office @downtownindiana.org.
Then, on Nov. 19 and 20, First Commonwealth Bank will present the first weekend of the annual “It’s A Wonderful Life” Festival in downtown Indiana.
The weekend is brought by Downtown Indiana and Indiana County Center for Economic Operations with help from business community volunteers.
DI’s partners include ICCEO, as well as The Jimmy Stewart Museum, Indiana County Chamber of Commerce, Indiana County Tourist Bureau, the Borough of Indiana, the County of Indiana, White Township, Indiana University of Pennsylvania, The Indiana Gazette, Renda Broadcasting and the Indiana Arts Council.
The FCB-sponsored festival continues weekends through Dec. 18.