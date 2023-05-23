The latest stops have been announced for Red Cross blood donations in the Indiana area.
They include, on Friday from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., and again on June 6 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Suite No. 3 in Indiana Mall, 2334 Oakland Ave., White Township, then Ramada by Wyndham, 1395 Wayne Ave., White Township, on June 7 from 12:30 to 6 p.m.
The latest stops roll on back to Trinity United Methodist Church, 398 Church St., Indiana, where donations will be taken on June 26 from 12:30 to 6 p.m.
American Red Cross Greater Pennsylvania Chapter spokeswoman Nicole Roschella said the Red Cross has seen a recent drop in blood and platelet donation appointments and, as people travel over the Memorial Day holiday, a further decrease can be expected.
She said the Red Cross needs people to book a time to give now to ensure blood is available the moment patients need it.
As a thank-you, she said, all who come to give in the days and weeks ahead have the chance to get exclusive Red Cross gear, while supplies last, or a chance to win two new giveaways.
