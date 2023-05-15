Low wages threaten early childhood care and swallow billions from the Pennsylvania economy, according to activist groups.
In a roundtable discussion Thursday, sponsored by Trying Together, Start Strong PA and the Pennsylvania Association for the Education of Young Children (PennAEYC), lawmakers, child care workers and activists reviewed new data gathered by Start Strong PA and other organizations that exposes a deeply inefficient early child care system.
The discussion was hosted at LOLAs Early Care and Education Center in Center Township in a classroom the center had to shutter due to lack of staffing.
Those at the table included: state Rep. Jim Struzzi; Diann Overman, field representative for state Sen. Joe Pittman; Sherene Hess, Indiana County commissioner; Angela Jackson, United Way of Indiana County president; Meghan Strawcutter, executive director of LOLAs; Stephanie DiLeo, board president for LOLAs; Jessica Dinger, Indiana County Head Start executive director; Stephanie McAdoo, IndiKids executive director; Emily Neff, Trying Together Public Policy director; Lizzie Morasco, Trying Together policy and outreach coordinator; and Tracy Weaver, PennAEYC outreach and communications coordinator.
The discussion began with outlining the broad issue of “the child care crisis,” which is the inadequate selection of child care options for parents which imposes substantial economic and personal consequences. In a report distributed to attendees from March 2023 by researchers with the Council for a Strong America and the Pennsylvania Early Learning Investment Commission, this crisis is currently costing the state $6.65 billion in lost wages, revenues and other expenses, and more than doubled since 2018.
“We know the challenges with access to affordable, high-quality childcare,” Weaver said. “(It’s) the lack of child care available, the lack of teachers to open all the classrooms (and) the lack of parents being able to find what they need in the community near where they live or work. Then we have the wages, the ability to hire more people.”
A key component in the discussion, wages for child care have not kept up with the cost of living. A brief composed by Pre-K for PA, Start Strong and Trying Together indicate Indiana County, on average, pays early child care workers $22,340 annual, just over $10,000 below the estimated cost-of-living for the county. According to Strawcutter, LOLAs’s number one issue is how much they can pay their staff. The next issue is how to keep them.
“The staff truly are here because they are dedicated,” Strawcutter said. “This is something they are passionate about and these children are like there own and they genuinely care for them. They chose to do this because it’s something within them. I’ve watch over seven years many amazing teachers have to leave our center because they need to provide for their own families. They need higher pay, insurance, retirement and things we just can’t provide for them.”
She continued by explaining that losing these teachers causes whole classrooms to suffer not only to losing talent and expertise, but also how long it takes for a replacement to be hired. If it takes long enough, students can showcase more “challenging” behaviors and feel more insecure.
In the same brief by Start Strong, Indiana County only has enough high-quality capacity for 813 children and have 2,730 children that are eligible for the state’s Child Care Works program. Hiring more staff would allow centers to open more classrooms to relieve long waiting lists, something that can only be achieved by raising child care worker’s wages.
“When we look at the big picture at these places that have closed recently,” Strawcutter said, “that’s where we are headed towards: more places closing. The quality is going to suffer, and the teachers are going to leave the field.”
Another barrier to staffing is the length of training required to become a child care worker. To meet accreditation requirements, child care centers must have a percentage of staff that possess a bachelor’s degree in education or similar field and, according to Strawcutter, training for specific centers could take weeks to complete before they can begin working with the children.
Struzzi asked what the solutions were and Neff responded with and additional $430 million to directly address wages and staffing issues. In combination with the $60 million in Gov. Josh Shapiro’s budget proposal would keep centers afloat and allow them to consider expanding capacity and providing much needed training to staff.
Other recommendations from Start Strong and other organizations include conducting more research about child care needs in rural communities, increasing funding to existing revenue structures like the Infant Toddler Contracted Slot Program and changing the model that determines how much is subsidized by the state so data remains current.
“Children are the future,” Struzzi said, “and that’s where it should start. You can throw money at all sorts of other things, but this is foundational.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.