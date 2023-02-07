Pennsylvania American Water said this week that it has reached the customer information-gathering phase of a statewide project whose aims include getting rid of lead water lines.
Put another way, the utility — whose service areas locally include immediate areas around Indiana, Kittanning and Punxsutawney — is asking customers to “pipe up” and tell the company what their water service lines are made of.
“Determining what material every customer’s service line is made of — including the lines owned by them and not just by us — is a massive undertaking, and we’re asking our customers to take this request seriously and please respond so we can take action accordingly,” said PAW President Justin Ladner.
PAW officials said the utility will use the data it gets to publish a public-facing online map of service line material types and locations by October 2024.
“Although our company is in compliance with lead action levels in water due to our effective treatment controls, we believe that identifying and ultimately removing lead lines from service is the right thing to do for the health, safety and peace of mind of our customers,” Ladner said.
PAW spokesman Gary C. Lobaugh said the effort has the goal of ultimately removing identified lead and certain galvanized water lines from service.
Starting last week, customers whose service line material is unknown to Pennsylvania American Water will be sent a postcard in the mail with information on how to participate in this identification effort.
Lobaugh, PAW’s senior manager for government and external affairs, said customers can respond on the website featured on the postcard or by calling the number provided, which goes directly to the company’s project management firm, Greeley and Hansen.
As part of this survey, customers will be asked to answer a few questions about their water service line and upload a photo of their service line material, if possible.
The utility also provided some answers in announcing the survey:
• For instance, what is a water service line? PAW said a water service line is a pipe that connects a customer’s house or building to the water main in the street. Typically, the service line is less than 2 inches in diameter and is made of various material. The most common material in use is copper; however other materials have been used including galvanized steel, iron, plastic and lead. PAW said it owns a portion of the service line, typically from the main to the curb stop, found near the street curb or sidewalk. The property owner owns the rest of the service line, from the curb stop all the way into the house or building.
• How is the service line material data being gathered? PAW said its service line inventory project contractor, Greeley and Hansen, will be available by phone, at 1 (800) 837-9779, to answer questions about the inventory and identification process and can help customers schedule an in-home inspection to verify their service line material type, if needed. In addition to customer surveys, the project includes reviewing existing records, predictive modeling, and conducting field investigations, which can include in-home inspections and digging test pits to look at service lines.
Lobaugh said all contractors representing PAW in the field will be wearing logoed, high-visibility vests and carrying official photo ID badges. The company urges customers to participate in this information-gathering project, while also being vigilant to check for proper identification before allowing anyone self-identifying as a utility representative into their home.
The utility said it is undertaking this project because of federal Environmental Protection Agency regulations that require water utilities to identify and publicly map lead service lines, which, for many utilities, will be the first step toward a proactive lead service line replacement program.
PAW said it already has a robust lead service line replacement program and has replaced more than 250 lead service lines to date. The company said it plans to invest approximately $15 million in 2023 to replace lead service lines, and the program will continue into future years.
Lobaugh said the utility also has requested approval from the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission for a customer-side lead service line replacement program, citing that systematically replacing customer-owned lead service lines is a reasonable, cost-effective way to help avoid customer health and safety concerns associated with lead service lines.
One can participate in the survey by scanning the QR code on the postcard, or by visiting the tinyurl.com/pawcsurvey website, or by calling 1 (877) 201-7926.