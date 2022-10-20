Indiana officials said the borough’s Public Works Department will begin picking up leaves raked to the curb on Monday, with collections to take place, weather permitting, until the end of November.
Borough officials said leaves should be raked toward the curb and the sidewalk so the vacuum can clean them up. They requested, “Please only put leaves in the pile. Sticks and garden refuse will clog the leaf machine.”
A ward-by-ward collection order is not currently in place, but may be put in place once the season is further along and there are more leaves needing picked up than there currently are, borough officials said. They added that any updates will be shared with our media partners and posted on the borough website as well as Indiana’s social media channels.
All leaves will be taken to the Indiana County Recycling Center for composting. Anyone with questions can call (724) 465-6512 or email contact-us@ indianaboro.com.