The League of Women Voters of Indiana County has released a calendar of events for the coming year — and is asking for volunteers for a 2023 nominating committee for election of new league officers and for upcoming community events, including the Student Leadership Conference and the Family Fun Fest.
League President Anne Simmons said additional information for each volunteer opportunity will be emailed to league members, and that everyone is welcome to participate in all League meetings and events:
• Friday: Article submission date for Winter 2023 VOTER Newsletter
• Feb. 23: LWVPA Webinar on “Gun Policy in Pennsylvania,” 6 p.m. via Zoom
• Feb. 27: LWVIC monthly board meeting, 7 p.m. via Zoom
• March 3: Student Leadership Conference, Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug & Alcohol Commission, 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Hadley Union Building, Indiana University of Pennsylvania
• March 8: Fair Districts, PA: Book Discussion Group, 7 p.m. at Indiana Free Library, discussing the book “Unrigged: How Americans are Battling Back to Save Democracy,” by David Daley
• March 20: LWVIC monthly board meeting, 7 p.m. via Zoom
• March 25: Family Fun Fest, Children’s Advisory Commission of Indiana County, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Indiana Mall
• April 17: LWVIC monthly board meeting, 7 p.m. via Zoom
• May 1: Last day to register to vote in May primary election
• May 16: May primary election day
• June 3: Nature Palooza, Children’s Advisory Commission of Indiana County, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Blue Spruce Park
• June 16-18: League of Women Voters of Pennsylvania convention, Crowne Plaza Hotel, Harrisburg
Other events are slated on dates to be determined later in the year, including:
• “Meet & Greet” meetings with our legislators
• Multi-age Book Group Discussion
• Annual Yard Sale
• Spring Membership Meeting
• Celebration: LWVIC 50th Anniversary
• Award presentation: Peggy Clark Grassroots Environmental Leadership Awards
• Elections for LWVIC president, administrative vice president, secretary and board directors.