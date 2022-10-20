The League of Women Voters of Indiana County said this week that a candidates’ night for those seeking the state House seat from the 62nd Legislative District has been canceled because a candidate is not able to attend.
In July 2022, LWVIC said, Democratic candidate Brian Doyle and Republican candidate Jim Struzzi were invited to participate in an event scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 25, in the Indiana Area Senior High School Auditorium.
The statement issued by LWVIC President Anne E. Simmons and the local league’s board of directors did not identify the candidate, but according to the state House calendar that body is scheduled to convene Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, Oct. 24, 25 and 26, as well as for three additional days during the week after the Nov. 8 general election.
“We want to continue to maintain positive working relationships with local officials,” Simmons said Wednesday.
The league and its state and national affiliates are providing information about all those running for office in next month’s election, using the www.vote411.org website.
“These are candidates for U.S. Senator, Pennsylvania Governor (and) Lieutenant Governor, U.S. Representative from District 14, and Pennsylvania State Representative (from) District 62,” the local league officials wrote.
For Senator, one finds answers submitted by Democrat John Fetterman, Libertarian Erik Gerhardt, Green Party nominee Richard L. Weiss and Keystone Party nominee Daniel Wassmer. As of Wednesday night, under Republican Mehmet Oz is the statement “Candidate has not yet responded.”
On pages regarding the races for governor, lieutenant governor and state House, all the candidates issued responses.
“All above responses come directly from the candidates and are unedited by (League of Women Voters),” the webpage states. “The League does not support or oppose any candidates or parties.”
On the page for the 14th Congressional District, the sole candidate there, Republican Guy Reschenthaler, “has not yet responded,” the league said.
The league has made the candidates’ forum an annual tradition. Last year four candidates for countywide office appeared at the league’s forum, also conducted in the auditorium of Indiana Area Senior High School.
“In our representative democracy, elected officials serve most effectively when they understand their constituents’ ideas and concerns,” Simmons and the LWVIC board wrote. “The League’s Candidates Night is an opportunity for candidates to publicly discuss their views so Indiana County citizens can vote knowing the issues their future elected officials will support or oppose. The League of Women Voters has traditionally presented Candidates Night as a significant public service for the residents of Indiana County.”