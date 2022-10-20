Struzzi and Doyle

The League of Women Voters of Indiana County said this week that a candidates’ night for those seeking the state House seat from the 62nd Legislative District has been canceled because a candidate is not able to attend.

In July 2022, LWVIC said, Democratic candidate Brian Doyle and Republican candidate Jim Struzzi were invited to participate in an event scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 25, in the Indiana Area Senior High School Auditorium.