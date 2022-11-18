The Fall 2022 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade results have been issued, with Indiana Regional Medical Center slipping back to a “B” grade after achieving an “A” in the spring.
“IRMC has bounced up and down between a Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade A and B for several years,” said Dr. Richard Neff, IRMC’s chief medical officer. “We strive to work at continuing to reduce harm and are proud of the results, but there is always more to do.”
In a breakdown across multiple categories, IRMC scored:
• An above-average score of 0.790 for infections, where the best hospital score was zero, the worst 4.287, and the average was 1.13.
• A best-case score of zero for problems with surgery, where the worst score was 0.373 and the average was 0.02.
• A above-average score of 0.89 for safety problems, where the best hospital score was 0.60, the average 1.00 and the worst score was 3.34.
• A best-case score of 100 for practices to prevent errors, where the average was 87.00 and the worst hospital score was five.
However, in the category of “doctors, nurses & hospital staff,” Leapfrog said IRMC “declined to report” requested information. The best hospital score here was 120.00, the worst zero, and the average hospital’s score 116.32.
Indeed, Leapfrog said, “thousands of hospitals nationwide report to the Leapfrog Hospital Survey to help patients and purchasers make better health care decisions. This hospital did not participate.”
Annie D. Rizzo, the White Township hospital’s director of marketing and community relations, said IRMC, “like many other hospitals of our size, do not have the resources available to provide all of the details required to share most of the information that we did not report.”
Leapfrog Group, a national nonprofit watchdog organization that advances patient safety in hospitals, said the Fall 2022 results mark the 10th anniversary of the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, which assigns a letter grade to nearly 3,000 U.S. general hospitals based on how well they protect patients from preventable medical errors, accidents, injuries and infections.
“Never in history have we seen across-the-board improvement in patient safety until this last decade, coinciding with the history of the Hospital Safety Grade,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group.
Dalton Cox, a senior account executive at JPA Health, said 40.9 percent of Pennsylvania hospitals achieved “A” ratings, the ninth-best state in the nation.
Regionally, IRMC Pennsylvania Mountains Health Care Network partner Punxsutawney Area Hospital achieved an “A” rating, up from “C” grades in Spring 2022 and Fall 2021, and not being graded in Spring 2021 and Fall 2020.
Nov. 1 marked the second anniversary of PMCN and the two hospitals merging their boards of directors, as they seek an even more fully integrated health care system.
PMCN was formed in 2015 as parent company of IRMC, PAH and Clarion Hospital as the three facilities explored opportunities to more closely integrate in an increasingly challenging health care marketplace.
Since then, Clarion Hospital has become part of the Butler Health System, which, in June of this year, agreed to combine its operations with Excela Health, parent company of hospitals in Latrobe, Greensburg and Mt. Pleasant.
In the Fall 2020 grading, Butler Memorial Hospital and Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital in Greensburg each received an “A,” Latrobe Hospital received a “B,” and Excela Health Frick Hospital in Mt. Pleasant and Clarion Hospital each received a “C.”
Also nearby, Allegheny Health Network’s Forbes Hospital and UPMC East, both in Monroeville, each received an “A,” as did UPMC Altoona and Pittsburgh area Passavant, Shadyside and Presbyterian hospitals, AHN’s Allegheny Valley Hospital in Natrona Heights and West Penn Hospital in Pittsburgh.
ACMH Hospital near Kittanning, Penn Highlands DuBois and Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber each received a “C,” and Duke LifePoint’s Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center received a “D”
Nationwide, Leapfrog officials said, 30 percent of hospitals received an “A,” 28 percent received a “B,” 36 percent received a “C,” 6 percent received a “D,” and 1 percent received an “F.”