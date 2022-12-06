Legal issues were part of the agenda Monday for Indiana Area School District’s board of directors.
The board voted to approve a tweaked bullying/cyberbullying policy, that was aimed at dealing with bullying in general, rather than, as School Director Dr. James Shaffer put it last month, categorizing children.
Or, as Solicitor Ronald N. Repak put it, “you can never be inclusive enough, so why try?” He said specific categories for bullying are covered elsewhere, such as under federal Title IX.
The vote was 7-2, with Shaffer, Board President Walter Schroth and school directors Tamie Blank, Cinda Brode, Thomas Harley, Terry Kerr and Ronald Airhart voting yes, School Director Dr. Sue Rieg and Board President Julia Trimarchi Cuccaro voting no.
Repak reported that the trial for a multi-party suit against Juul Labs Inc. and others over targeting the marketing of vaping products toward minors, which was scheduled to begin last month in San Francisco, Calif., has been postponed until April 2023.
Indiana Area, Homer-Center, Apollo-Ridge and Freeport Area are among the school districts involved in that suit.
On the recommendation of the board’s Building/Grounds & Transportation committee, the district administration was authorized to seek proposals to have a third party consultant provide a second cost estimate of the Eisenhower project.
Also on a recommendation from Building/Grounds & Transportation, the administration and Colkitt Law Firm of Indiana were authorized to contract with an outside consultant to work on the Eisenhower insurance claim at a cost not to exceed $20,000. The actual contract will be brought back to the Board for approval.
The board also accepted $1,419,603 in bids for the East Pike/Administration office project, including JC Orr & Sons Inc. as general contractor for $273,903; First American Industries Inc. as both plumbing contractor ($25,700) and mechanical contractor ($877,000); and Westmoreland Electric Services as electrical contractor for $243,000.
The board opened the night with its annual reorganization, re-electing Schroth as president and Cuccaro as vice president.
Neither vote was unanimous. Brode was the lone no vote on Schroth and was joined by Kerr and Blank in preferring Kerr as vice president.
Brode and Blank will continue to be the district’s liaison to the Pennsylvania School Boards Association, and the board voted to schedule regular meetings for most second Mondays of the month (the exception being Dec. 4, 2023), and special meetings for most fourth Mondays of the month (except in December), in all cases at 7 p.m.
Also Monday, the board approved:
• An agreement with Indiana University of Pennsylvania for up to six literacy graduate assistants for 2023-24 at a cost not to exceed $180,000
• An agreement with Indiana Regional Medical Center for management of the district’s wellness program for employees
• A memorandum of understanding with the Open Door of Indiana to provide services for the district
• A transition from Nationwide to OneAmerica as one of four district-approved 403b (retirement investment) providers
• Reappointing Business Manager Jared Cronauer to another one-year term as delegate to the Indiana County Tax Collection Committee, with Assistant Business Manager Nicole Decker again being named alternate delegate
• Francisca Walter as a paraeducator at an hourly rate of $12.75, subject to a 60-day probation period and pending receipt of all necessary paperwork
• Peter Woytowish and Brad Wright as supplemental driver’s education instructors, providing behind-the-wheel instruction per student, and being paid at their per diem rate. District officials said a third instructor also may be named, for a course that now attracts 81 students
• Jenna Giraulo, Leigh Heidenthal, Robyn Nicewonger, Angela Petroff, Tracey Anderson and Lisa Freidhoff as lead literacy teachers, and Carrie Kinter and Megan Vallies as lead reading specialists
• Extra duty/extra pay assignments for Tim Beatty as senior high assistant rifle coach ($2,322 salary), Abigail Kubasky as senior high winter cheerleader coordinator ($2,500) and Jennifer Beer as junior high yearbook advisor ($1,809)
• A custodial substitute list as submitted
• Sending Superintendent Michael J. Vuckovich to the National Center on Education and the Economy Alliance Retreat in Washington, D.C. Jan. 11-13
• Going ahead with purchasing two 12-passenger vans at an estimated cost of $114,000
The board also accepted a $25 donation from the Junior Women’s Civic Club for the senior high library.