Aaron Lehman, a community leader from Homer City, has announced his candidacy as a Democratic nominee for Indiana County Commissioner.
“I’ve lived in Indiana County for 32 years,” Lehman said in a statement issued Monday.
That included graduating from Indiana University of Pennsylvania with an education degree and then raising a family in Homer City.
“I’m proud of the work that I’ve done in combating homelessness for families with young children, starting the Homer City Community Garden and Learning Center, and working on local parks,” Lehman said.
“I’m ready to work together with other public figures to get stuff done. Our people need results, not just talk.”
Lehman is the president of Homer-Center Parks and Recreation, vice-president of Family Promise of Indiana, and a board member of the Indiana County Inclusion Initiative.
“In Family Promise, we help homeless families bring dignity back to their lives,” Lehman said. “With stability and education we’ve had a success rate of 82 percent.”
He said the program focuses on education, and has a store where families can buy necessities that food stamps won’t cover, like shampoo, soap and laundry detergent. “Our mission is to help homeless families regain their housing, their independence and their dignity,” Lehman said.
“Together with our local faith community, we provide shelter, education and support for families in need.”
As president of Homer-City Parks and Recreation, he oversaw the upgrade of playground equipment at Floodway, Intown and Lucerne parks and new ADA-compliant bathrooms at the borough pool, received a grant for a new pool liner, developed the aforementioned Homer City Community Garden and Learning Center, and oversaw improvements to the tennis and basketball courts.
“For the last 22 years, I’ve been a financial professional, helping clients prepare budgets and plan to reach their goals in retirement,” Lehman said. “I’ll bring that sensibility with me as commissioner.”
Asked about his leadership style, Lehman said, “Because of that I believe in the inherent worth and dignity of every person and justice, equity and compassion when it comes to people. I look for the good in everyone. We may disagree at times, but I promise to listen and I was assured that there is an office for every commissioner so if you need me you will know where to find me. I will be a commissioner for the whole county.”
He went on to say, “we need to work together to get stuff done for all of the hard-working residents of Indiana County,” and concluded by saying he can be found on Facebook at Lehman for Commissioner or by e-mail at lehman4indiana@gmail.com.