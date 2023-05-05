The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said a team of students from Lenape Technical School in Armstrong County has been selected as the statewide winner for PennDOT’s 2022-2023 Innovations Challenge.
Mentored by Jason Zimmerman, a teacher at Lenape Tech, team members include Elijah Mumau and Robert John.
The team’s proposed solution to this year’s challenge, addressing the shortage of truck parking along Pennsylvania’s critical cargo arteries, included a plan for affordable, eco-friendly and innovative rest stops called Eco-Stops. To offset cost and minimize their environmental impacts, Eco-Stops would be constructed using a recycled asphalt lot and concrete printed facilities and be powered via solar panels. The team’s presentation included an example location, cost breakdown, and a plan for adding EV charging options.
“It’s incredible to see the next generation of problem-solvers at work trying to address a real transportation issue that we are currently facing,” said Penn-DOT Secretary Mike Carroll. “These young minds have been hard at work, and it’s encouraging to see their commitment to working on these issues. The future is in good hands.”
Nine regional winners were selected earlier this year and invited to present their solutions to the PennDOT secretary and a panel of judges in Harrisburg to determine the statewide winner.
For this year’s challenge, the Associated Pennsylvania Constructors and the American Council of Engineering Companies of PA will provide a combined total award of $4,000 to the statewide winning team.
