George Lenz has announced his candidacy for re-election for White Township supervisor.
Lenz has 46 years of service with the township as a supervisor and member of the planning commission and municipal authority, and has never been a township employee.
Lenz said he has brought new ideas and responsive leadership to the township. Skills learned as the federal/state liaison officer for the Intermediate Unit created the White Township Recreation Complex with minimum township support.
This expertise continues today as he is in the process of bringing over $40,000 in athletic support equipment that can be used as a match for even greater accomplishments by our youth and seniors who use the facility.
“White Township is a great community and I totally love giving my time and experience to making it even better in the future,” Lenz said in a statement.
Lenz said he prides himself on the total disclosure of the township’s government and decision-making.
“The diverse needs of the total population are openly discussed with input from all citizens,” he said. “Then and only then are decisions made.”
Lenz said the need for new jobs, protecting the natural beauty of the township, recreational needs of its citizens, good roads and growth must be balanced and he strives to do just that.
He said White Township does not have a real estate tax because of the conservative common sense management policies he has supported.
Lenz said his greatest satisfaction as an elected official has been the hiring of excellent employees that handle the day-to-day needs of the citizens. He said he takes pride n the township’s superb road maintenance and the township parks.
“Even today when I go to watch my grandson play soccer, a tear comes to my eye as my family donated the funds for the building of the soccer fields in honor of our deceased son,” Lenz said.
Lenz said he made the original motion to create the White Township Recreation Complex and to purchase the ice rink, and is working today to bring a fitness center to the recreation complex.
“I have been fortunate to have lived in White Township most of my life, enjoying the benefits of those that came before me,” Lenz said. “Experience and skills are important but openness to new ideas and willingness to change are even more significant, and I want an even better township in the future.”