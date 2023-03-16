What’s the craziest situation a fighter pilot has ever been in?
Levity Brewing Co. is offering the public a chance to ask that question of retired Navy Capt. George Dom, who will appear tonight at the Levity Brewing Co. Indiana Loft, 1380 Wayne Ave., White Township.
Dom had a naval career spanning 30 years highlighted by 59 combat missions, 7,000-plus flight hours, and over 1,000 carrier landings.
He also served as commander of a Blue Angels squadron for two seasons, and was an instructor pilot at the Navy Fighter Weapons School (Top Gun).
He now is president of NSF Aviators, an aviation consulting firm, and speaks around the world about High-Trust Leadership & Teamwork.
Levity Brewing staffers said Dom is donating his time for tonight’s 7 to 9 event, and they will donate all tips that night, along with donations, to the Blue Angels Foundation that supports wounded veterans.
Admission is free, but space is limited and those interested must register for a ticket at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/an-evening-with-cap tain-george-dom-tick ets-565488590597.