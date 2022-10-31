A literary costume contest highlighted the annual Evening In The Stacks fund-raiser conducted Friday at the Indiana Free Library.
Three winners were chosen: Becky Whitson, who based her costume on F. Scott Fitzgerald’s “The Great Gatsby,” took first place.
Chloe Drew took second place for “Entangled Life: How Fungi Make Our Worlds, Change Our Minds and Shape Our Futures,” by British biologist Merlin Sheldrake.
In third place was Cindy Hatcher, who portrayed the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, author of “My Own Words,” an autobiography written in 2016, four years before her death.
The judges were Linda Ben-Zvi, Karen Ross and Denise Dragich.
Music and a silent auction also were featured at Friday’s event.