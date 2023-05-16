2020 Battle of the Banks

Michelle Knupp, an employee of S&T Bank, poured a draft during the 2020 Battle of the Banks fundraiser at H.B. Culpeppers bar in Indiana.

 Kylee Surike/Gazette file photo

The battle for the prestigious Piggy Bank Trophy is on.

Lifesteps VIP Serve: Battle of the Banks returns to H.B Culpeppers on Thursday, from 5 to 7 p.m. The annual event features representatives from three area banks volunteering as waitstaff and guest bartenders competing to see who can garner the most tips in two hours. Tips raised and donations benefit the Lifesteps Family Caring Fund.