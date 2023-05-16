The battle for the prestigious Piggy Bank Trophy is on.
Lifesteps VIP Serve: Battle of the Banks returns to H.B Culpeppers on Thursday, from 5 to 7 p.m. The annual event features representatives from three area banks volunteering as waitstaff and guest bartenders competing to see who can garner the most tips in two hours. Tips raised and donations benefit the Lifesteps Family Caring Fund.
First Commonwealth Bank returns to defend their trophy. Looking to take them down will once again be employees from S&T Bank and Marion Center Bank. The most sought-after “Piggy Bank Trophy” in Indiana County will once again be at stake.
The Piggy Bank Trophy was established in 2006 and has been awarded each year. The winning team gets to proudly display the stunning white-porcelain trophy in their offices or branches for an entire year.
The community is invited to witness and participate through “tipping” their favorite bank in this fun but intense battle — all while supporting Lifesteps’ important mission throughout Indiana County.
Tips raised from Battle of the Banks will benefit Lifesteps Family Caring Fund, supporting programs and services in Indiana County. Programs include Child Check, which is a free developmental screening to help children reach their milestones at an early age, as well as the Family Care Mobile Resource Center, providing local residents with the specialized resources they need to face the challenges in their lives.
H.B. Culpeppers is located at 653 Philadelphia St. in downtown Indiana. Known for their great food and atmosphere, the bar will have several specials as well as buy-one, get-one wing night during the competition.
For nearly 100 years, Lifesteps has helped individuals and families along life’s journey by providing programs that will help to improve their quality of life. A non-profit serving western Pennsylvania, Lifesteps believes people of every ability have the right to live to their fullest potential. Services for children, families, adults with disabilities, and seniors are designed to encourage growth, independence, confidence and dignity. Programs span the age spectrum, ranging from free developmental screenings for infants and toddlers to programs that allow adults with intellectual disabilities to live an “Everyday Life,” encouraged to be as independent as possible.
