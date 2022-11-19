Young and old alike jammed IRMC Park as the Lucy Donnelly Memorial Fund presented Indiana Borough’s Light-Up Night and then lined up along Philadelphia Street for the borough’s annual holiday parade.
Those events kicked off the downtown Indiana holiday season, during which First Commonwealth Bank presents the “It’s A Wonderful Life” Festival, this and every weekend from now through Dec. 18.
Hundreds braved a bitter cold night, with the thermometer at Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home reading 26 degrees in the moments before the tree was lit for the first time in IRMC Park.
The 30-foot live tree was donated by Gregg Van Horn, president of the Indiana County Christmas Tree Growers’ Association.
Visitors could get free hot chocolate, served up by The Salvation Army, at Ninth Street Deli, and up in the third-floor sanctuary of Harvest Church’s Indiana campus.
Hot chocolate was served by the church along with free cookies, brownies and popcorn. The church also offered free use of its washrooms, and downstairs some members served up free hot dogs.
Indiana Alliance Church also had a booth along Philadelphia Street, offering candy canes and a free raffle.
The night was not without controversy, which again came in the form of a rumor on social media that borough authorities debunked Friday afternoon.
In the hours before Light-Up Night began, Indiana Borough Police Department said it was aware of a social media post that had reached some Indiana students and residents with a warning about a communicated threat directed toward Friday night’s festivities.
“This content has been investigated and our confidence is that the origin of that posting was not Indiana, PA, and was not referencing Indiana Borough’s Wonderful Life Parade and/or Tree Lighting,” IBPD advised.
Still, borough police said, “although the social media post was not a reference to Indiana Borough events, all gatherings have general and ever-present safety concerns and we always ask that everyone be vigilant and report suspicious activity.”
The advisory was posted on the Borough of Indiana and Indiana Borough Police Department Facebook pages.
Highlights over the weekends to come include visits with Santa on Saturdays from noon to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 3 p.m., and free parking along Philadelphia Street from Fifth to Ninth streets on weekends through Dec. 18, courtesy of festival sponsor First Commonwealth Bank.
Free metered spaces will be marked by a red ribbon.