Before the weather turned from dull and miserable to slushy and miserable, work was started on what was supposed to be a two-day project to paint new lines along Oakland Avenue (state Route 286) between the intersection with U.S. Route 422 and Rustic Lodge Road in White Township. PennDOT District 10 spokeswoman Tina Gibbs said crews were able to complete a section Tuesday morning before the snow started.