The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation District 10 said lane restrictions with traffic directed by flaggers is taking place today, weather permitting, along Oakland Avenue (State Route 286) in White Township.
That was the line painting that had been scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday, but was called off Wednesday because of inclement weather.
Instead, crews are to be out until 6 p.m. today as crews paint lines along the route between the intersection with U.S. Route 422 and Rustic Lodge Road.
PennDOT said current traffic barriers will be adjusted to straighten out and move the travel lanes to the center of the roadway with three-lanes maintained.
It is part of the $19.83 million Route 286/U.S. Route 422 widening and resurfacing project which includes the widening of Route 286 and the U.S. Route 422 interchange, replacement of the bridge over McCarthy Run, and the installation of sidewalks along Route 286. Other work includes drainage and guide rail upgrades and traffic signal replacements.
PennDOT estimated that the project should be completed in December 2023.