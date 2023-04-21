S&T Bancorp Inc., holding company for Indiana-based S&T Bank, announced net income of $39.8 million, or $1.02 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2023.
That’s compared to the bank’s net income of $40.3 million, or $1.03 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2022.
It also is up from the net income of $29.1 million, or $0.74 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2022.
“We delivered solid net interest margin and return metrics for the first quarter,” S&T CEO Chris McCornish said. “Our balance sheet is a source of strength with a stable, well-diversified deposit base and a strong capital position. As the economic landscape continues to evolve, we remain committed to our purpose of People-Forward Banking. I am proud of the results from our team’s proactive customer outreach and engagement during the quarter.”
Highlights include a net recovery of $5.1 million, or 0.29 percent of average loans (annualized), primarily related to a $9.3 million recovery from a customer fraud in 2020.
Also, there were solid return metrics with return on average assets of 1.77 percent, return on average equity of 13.38 percent and return on average tangible equity of 19.61 percent compared to ROA of 1.78 percent, ROE of 13.68 percent and ROTE of 20.36 percent for the fourth quarter of 2022.
S&T officials said pre-provision net revenue to average assets totaled 2.23 percent, compared to 2.36 percent for the fourth quarter of 2022.
The net interest margin was relatively unchanged at 4.32 percent compared to 4.33 percent in the fourth quarter of 2022.
Total portfolio loans in the quarter ending March 31, 2023, increased $67.1 million, or 3.8 percent annualized, compared to Dec. 31, 2022.
Deposits decreased $66.9 million, or 3.8 percent annualized, compared to Dec. 31, 2022 with a decline in January, stability in February and growth in March.
Total assets were $9.2 billion at March 31, 2023 compared to $9.1 billion at December 31, 2022. Total portfolio loans increased by $67.1 million, or 3.8 percent annualized, compared to Dec. 31, 2022. The consumer loan portfolio increased $65.3 million with growth in residential mortgages of $72.7 million compared to December 31, 2022.
S&T officials said the bank continues to maintain a strong regulatory capital position with all capital ratios above the well-capitalized thresholds of federal bank regulatory agencies.