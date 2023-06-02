Starting June 18, local yoga instructor Katie Reed will teach yoga in the Indiana Community Garden.
The classes are free and open to all ages and skill levels. They will run at 10 a.m. every Sunday until Aug. 27 and last around 45 minutes. All prospective students are encouraged to bring plenty of water for the warm days and a yoga mat, but if you don’t have one, a towel or blanket will work just fine.
Reed, who has practiced yoga for 20 years, wanted to give more people the opportunity to experience the benefits of practicing yoga.
“I just want to educate people because this is so good for you,” Reed said. “I want more people to do this and realize it makes them feel good and want to continue.
“I wanted to get (people) started on something that will become part of a lifestyle.”
Outside of these free classes, Reed, who is also a first-grade teacher at East Pike Elementary School, teaches kids, teens and families through Rise and Shine Yoga, which she started in February. Additionally, she holds Friday “Happy Hour Yoga” at 5:30 p.m. through the Sunflower Yoga Studio in Indiana.
Yoga, according to Reed, has many benefits. It helps build strength, flexibility and core muscles by moving through different “asanas,” or the physical body poses. This can be helpful for those experiencing back issues, something that Reed has personal experience with. When she began yoga at 16, she had severe scoliosis, but as she continued to practice it, her spine began to straighten. While it did not completely cure her structural issues, it had mitigated many issues.
Additionally, Reed says research shows links to better sleep, hormone regulation and metabolism, and even can support weight loss.
“Aside from the physical, there are emotional benefits.” Reed said, “What I have learned over the years, you hold emotions in your muscles. Things you experienced as a child and trauma can be stored in your body; for example, in your hips. In yoga, you will do a lot of hip opening types of things and people have experienced frustration, anger and even sadness in these poses because they are literally opening up a door to release these emotions.”
She also said yoga can help with stress relief and managing mental health issues like depression and anxiety. Yoga taps into a person’s parasympathetic nervous system, which regulates heartbeat and other automatic processes, to help a person learn how to stay calm and relaxed.
“Most yoga classes end with what’s called ‘shavasana,’” Reed said, “which is 10 to 15 minutes of what looks like sleeping. You’re focused on your breath and teaching your body how to be still.”
Being outside, to Reed, can also help amplify these benefits by providing a sense of grounding, which helps promote mindfulness among students. She chose to hold these classes in the garden for this reason and her enjoyment of the outdoors.
“I just want people to feel like they’ve done something for themselves,” Reed said. “For 45 minutes, they’ve stepped away from their life and just did something for them, self care. Hopefully, realizing this is a habit that feels good to them.
“Hopefully, I can help build a community who can get to know each other and be in a common beautiful space doing something great for themselves.”
Outside of yoga in the garden, Reed will also begin her summer classes for kids on June 12 at the Sunflower Yoga Studio. In addition to normal classes for toddlers and teens, she also has a class called Acro-Yoga, which combines elements of acrobatics and yoga, for kids age 8 and older to teach them basic wellness skills and core flexibility.
For those interested in starting yoga, but unable to make classes, Reed encourages them to check out the schedule in the Sunflower Yoga Studio and see if there’s a class that fits their needs better. If they don’t find anything or are skeptical about practicing in a studio, she says yoga is easy to start at home by searching classes on YouTube.
