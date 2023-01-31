TULSA, OKLA. — The owner of an area pizza shop was part of a bid to make history earlier this month at the University of Tulsa in Oklahoma.
Scott Anthony, owner of Punxsy Pizza in Punxsutawney, joined others from World Pizza Champions to set a new Guinness record for the World’s Largest Pizza Party in a Jan. 21 benefit for Make-A-Wish Oklahoma.
“The official count was 3,357 participants for the record,” Anthony said Monday. “Each were fed two slices of a 10-inch pizza and an 8-ounce bottle of water. Over 1,000 pizzas were made to fed the attendees.”
Since 2019, Anthony has been treasurer of World Pizza Champions, a U.S. based nonprofit made up of multinational elite pizza professionals.
“I have been attending industry trade show for about 25 years,” Anthony said. “During this time I met and became familiar with the team and its endeavors. I was appointed to the team in April 2015 by team founder Tony Gemignani.”
The event raised a total of $42,090 for Make-A-Wish Oklahoma.
“We currently have 300 kids on a wait list in Oklahoma alone,” said Jane Rohweder, senior director of development for Make-A-Wish Oklahoma. “Events like these help us grant wishes to such deserving individuals and we are so excited to make some calls in the coming weeks to let our wish kids who have waited so patiently know that their wish will be granted with the money raised from this event.”
Anthony said there have been other attempts at this record, a failed bid in December in Chicago and another failed bid on Jan. 18 in Los Angeles.
“I was very honored to be able to represent Punxsutawney and western Pennsylvania,” Anthony said. “In 2022, the World Pizza Champions partnered with Make-a-Wish. We strive to show our commitment to community being able to make a difference in people’s lives through pizza.”
The attempt was part of the pre-game festivities for the Tulsa men’s basketball game against Tulane — in which the home team pulled off an 81-79 upset. The official attempt lasted 15 minutes and a Tulsa University-sponsored after-party, featuring additional pizza, drinks and a beer garden, followed immediately after.
“This record attempt was logistically a challenge that took dozens if not hundreds of people to pull off,” Anthony said. “We are so proud of the way multiple entities came together for the sake of raising money for a well-deserving organization.”
This is Anthony’s second Guinness World Record. In 2017, he was among more than 100 pizza makers who served up a Guinness World Records title for longest pizza in Fortuna, Calif. That pie measured 6,333 feet, 3.6 inches, with 20,000 pounds of dough, 3,000 pounds of sauce and 5,000 pounds of cheese.