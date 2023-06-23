“Reverence for the natural world provides her comfort, as does her fierce attachment to her sister and her parents’ poignant guidance. But it is the intimacy with another young woman that ultimately offers a path to healing.”
This is part of the description on the back of “From the Longing Orchard,” The latest release by local author and poet Jessica Jopp. She celebrated her official release of the novel on Wednesday at the White Whale Bookstore in Pittsburgh with poet Celeste Gainey.
The story was also awarded Red Hen Press’s Quill Prose Award in 2021, an award given to authors who identify as “queer” to be inclusive to all LGBTQ+ people. The award includes $1,000 and publication by Red Hen Press, the award’s sponsor.
“I was ecstatic,” Jopp said. “I submitted this to Red Hen in August (2020) and I didn’t find out until April (2021). I got a call from Tobi Harper (Red Hen Press’s marketing director), who started the Quill Prose Award.
“They said, ‘You won,’ and I was quite excited.”
Jopp, who first came to Indiana in the ’90s to teach at IUP, has been writing since she was 12. She says she grew up in a very book-friendly house and was drawn to writing. Much of her earlier writing, including her poetry book “The History of a Voice” published in 2021, was poetry, making “From the Longing Orchard” her first published novel.
The novel follows the life of 18-year-old Sonya Hudson, a queer person struggling with internalized homophobia, which Jopp, who identifies as queer, says is partly autobiographical.
“It’s not strictly autobiographical,” she said. “If I had to sum it up, which I don’t like to do, it’s about the importance of a person being true to themselves. It’s really important to be healthy and happy individuals. The book follows Sonya as she tries to figure it out for herself.”
The influences from Sonya’s family and her admiration for nature are parts that Jopp, who now teaches at Slippery Rock University, also experienced as she explored her own identity in her teens.
“I grew up with parents who were constantly amazed by the beauty of the natural world, and so Sonya exhibits that kind of exhilaration with nature, and that was something true to my experience.”
While sentiments toward LGBTQ+ individuals have improved since her teenage years, Jopp, 62, says she’s discouraged at the backlash against the LGBTQ+ community on fundamental things, like the opinions expressed against the Pride festival at the borough council meeting on May 2.
She says while most books offer an opportunity to allow the reader to appreciate a new perspective, she also hopes that her novel allows people to take time to slow down from the frantic pace of the world and enjoy a good story.
“From the Longing Orchard” was published by Red Hen on June 13 and is available at The Book Nook in Indiana.
