The latest Indiana County Solar Co-op said it has selected Groundhog Solar of Altoona to install solar panels.
The co-op said its members selected Groundhog Solar through a competitive bidding process. According to a website provided by the nonprofit Solar United Neighbors organization, this third Indiana County co-op has 16 members, with a goal of 100 by Jan. 31, 2023.
The local co-op plans more public information sessions about solar and the co-op process on Nov. 13 at 2 p.m. and Jan. 25 at 6:30 p.m., at locations provided to those who RSVP on the solarunitedneighbors.org website.
“SUN provided so much education about solar technology and helped me to anticipate what going solar would mean for me financially,” said Dr. Jonathan Warnock, an Indiana University of Pennsylvania faculty member and Indiana Borough councilman who formerly was an Indiana County Solar Co-op member. “I knew I would be getting a great deal and taking advantage of all the available incentives because I was part of the solar co-op.”
SUN said Groundhog Solar will provide each co-op member with an individualized proposal based on a group rate.
SUN promoters said the choice of a single installer will help co-op members save off the cost of going solar.
“Being in the co-op meant that I had a lot of support,” said Cindy Rogers, a former Indiana County Solar Co-op member. “Together, we chose our installer. SUN answered our questions before, during and after the installation.”
SUN also stressed that the local solar co-op is free to join and joining is not a commitment to purchase panels.