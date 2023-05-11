An Indiana native seen nightly on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” — and another who used to play on that same show — are among scheduled artists for the Delaney Chevrolet Westsylvania Jazz and Blues Festival, May 27 in downtown Indiana’s IRMC Park.
Joe Saylor, an Indiana native hailing from a deeply musical family, is known to viewers of Colbert’s CBS show, seen locally on KDKA-2 and WTAJ-10, as “The Cowboy Drummer.”
He’s scheduled to be part of an exceptional lineup that includes internationally acclaimed blues star Toronzo Cannon, a multiple Blues Music Award nominee who, until 2020, kept his day job as a Chicago Transit Authority bus driver, even as he toured internationally and led CNN on a tour of Windy City blues clubs.
Cannon is scheduled to take the DCWJBF stage May 27 at 7:30 p.m.
Saylor also contributed to the Oscar-nominated Disney/Pixar film Soul, performed at the White House and during the Grammy Awards, and also continues another family tradition as an educator and clinician.
He will perform a ticketed show Friday, May 25, at the Indiana Theater before his DCWJBF performance 5:30 p.m. Saturday, May 26.
Joining Saylor for the “Westsylvania Eve” show are Grammy-nominated saxophonist, composer and bandleader Patrick Bartley, bassist and multi-hyphenate musician Philip Kuehn and jazz pianist Emmet Cohen.
DCWJBF Steering Committee chair Dr. David Ferguson said Cohen has been described as “a pivotal figure in today’s jazz” and a real treat for jazz fans,
Kuehn also has Indiana roots and formerly played with Saylor at Indiana Area Senior High School as well as on the Colbert house band.
Tickets are available via Showclix.
Admission is always free to the day-long festival, whose lineup runs the gamut from student performances to regional acts and rising stars, to international touring artists. After-hours shows at local venues will keep the party going following the final performance. The after-hours schedule will be announced shortly.
For more information, visit the festival’s WestsylvaniaJazzAndBlues.org website.
For sponsorship and partnership opportunities, contact Ferguson at his dfer guson@iup.edu email.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.