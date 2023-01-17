A veteran of public service in Indiana County said she is ready to slow her pace, enjoy life from a new angle, and do some traveling with her husband who is also retiring.
Jane Lockard-Clawson has been executive director of the United Way of Indiana County since May 2017, but came into that position with decades of service that began with her role as activity director at Mountain View Manor in Hillsdale.
“Leading the United Way over the past six years has given me the opportunity to get to work with so many great people and see first hand what they are willing to do to help make our county stronger — whether they are a service provider, a donor, volunteer, any of our community partners and, of course, the outstanding team of staff we have,” she said in an interview with The Indiana Gazette.
She submitted her intention to retire in December, and her departure will take effect at the end of the current United Way campaign in March.
“I have been working for over 40 years,” Lockard-Clawson said. “Every job was different but challenging in its own way. When I go into a job, I take it and run and put my all into it. I don’t settle for status quo. That’s a work ethic I learned from my dad.”
She also won’t completely disappear once that retirement kicks in.
“I want to reconnect with friends, play pickleball, relax with a good book in my hand and, of course, I’ll be doing some volunteer work to stay connected locally,” Lockard-Clawson said.
“She has been integral in bringing more money into the county,” United Way Board President Mike Drew said. “She has really pushed a lot of things forward.”
The current United Way campaign is a $622,222.22 effort aimed at “Building Bridges to Brighter Futures” in Indiana County.
“It is going well,” Drew said. “Our chairpersons and our office staff have done a great job this year.”
“Every year brings its own challenges and this year is no different,” the outgoing United Way director said. “The community is still trying to reset from the pandemic, and with the rising cost of everything, people are still struggling to make their ends meet. Being in this role, I have such a new appreciation for how the people of Indiana County step up, and we are so grateful for the business sponsors and all donors who have contributed so far.”
Lockard-Clawson said the United Way is on track to a successful campaign with a few more weeks yet to go.
“Running a campaign like this is a heavy lift, and it really is a community team effort to piece the puzzle together each year,” she said. “Every person is an important piece of that puzzle — our staff are the glue that keeps it together and I can’t say enough about the dedication of our staff and the leadership of our campaign chairs year after year.”
The focus of the campaign has included more work with local educational systems.
“We have been working more with all of the school districts as well as (Indiana University of Pennsylvania), so our kickoff was held at IUP and the wrap is being held in a school district,” Lockard-Clawson said. “The students in (Indiana Area School District) have shown such enthusiasm in raising money for the United Way, and these are our future leaders.”
Stakeholders from educational ranks were among those who gathered on a June morning to kick-start a Communities That Care Community Prevention Coalition.
“Every time we reach out for help, this community has been out there to help us,” said IASD Superintendent Michael J. Vuckovich, a member of the United Way of Indiana County board.
“It takes a team and I thank Mike Vuckovich for his influence,” Lockard-Clawson said. “Having the opportunity to understand a common need across all schools for social emotional learning guided the United Way toward investing in a very impactful Train the Trainer curriculum for any of our school districts who chose to implement this program among their elementary schools.”
Lockard-Clawson said the partnerships with Indiana County school districts is a highlight of her tenure as local United Way executive director.
“We have to have strong connections with our schools because teachers can’t address all of the needs that they see in their classroom in a school day,” she said. “And without their input, we don’t have the full picture of what are the most needed services to invest in to help our children and youth not just get a strong start in life, but to thrive and become successful adults.”
The local United Way also has been working with a Community Impact committee and received a grant from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency to establish and support a countywide Prevention Coalition.
“The coalition is comprised of community stakeholders that work collectively to develop a long-range community action plan to improve the well-being of our children and youth, reduce adolescent risk-taking behavior and strengthen the community by engaging in long-term solutions,” Lockard-Clawson said.
She said the Prevention Coalition’s strength is in the stakeholders’ commitment to making Indiana County a great place to live, do business and raise a family.
“We have about 30 key leaders in the community who can help provide insight and resources to the coalition, and close to 40 coalition members who are using their knowledge, expertise and passion to identify priorities and programs that foster positive youth development,” Lockard-Clawson said. “Our community engagement coordinator, Jen Villa, came on board in June to take over the leadership of this initiative and she will continue to carry on that role. I will be volunteering some time to the coalition because it has been a goal of mine to build a process for collective decision-making on services and funding that focus on making a measurable difference.”
Drew said the United Way is “looking to the future for ways we can provide more impact.”
Meanwhile, the United Way also is looking for more help in the closing days of the latest fundraising campaign.
“We hope to hear yet from some of our reliable donors, and we have our annual Souper Bowl fundraiser coming up on Feb. 6 with ordering available through our website,” Lockard-Clawson said. “The Campaign Celebration and Awards Breakfast where we reveal the total raised is being held at the Indiana (Area Junior High School) on Feb. 17.”