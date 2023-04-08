A motivational speaker from Kentucky brought a story of faith and hope to the 66th annual YMCA of Indiana County Good Friday Breakfast.
“Look to the bloody cross,” Travis Freeman said. “Christ, who lived a life we could not live, died a death he did not deserve.”
Oddly enough, Freeman hasn’t been able to look at anything for three decades. He’s been blind.
But it hasn’t stopped him from playing high school football; serving as equipment manager for his college football team; earning degrees in business administration, divinity and philosophy; and establishing a foundation that promotes the truth that “disability does not equal inability.”
And people cannot allow the circumstances of their lives to dictate what God is, he told a YMCA audience at the breakfast.
“We all have an ultimate disability of sin,” Freeman said. “There is hope, but only if you have a relationship with the man who sat in the boat and said, ‘Peace, be still.’”
Some 150 people bought tickets for the annual event. It prompted Pastor Gino Cosentino of One Hope Church to observe, “we take advantage of being in a small town and being able to gather.”
And that audience heard Freeman’s homily based on Mark 4:35 and following, the tale of Christ calming a stormy Sea of Galilee.
“When it seems there is no hope, what do we do?” Freeman asked.
In the case of this gospel passage, the disciples of Jesus were frightened by the storm — and Jesus was sleeping on one of the boats.
“Teacher, don’t you care that we are going to die?” they asked Him.
He woke up, told the wind and the sea, “Peace, be still,” and they became calm.
“Why are you so fearful?” Jesus then asked his disciples.
They in turn wondered, “who is this that even the wind and the sea obey him?”
In 1992, at the age of 11, Freeman made a commitment to Jesus Christ, and started a daily devotional in the sixth grade.
He came from Corbin, Ky., a town perhaps best known for the first Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant — but also where the Freeman family regularly attended church.
“Every time the doors were open, we were there,” he recalled.
In June 1993, at the age of 12, Freeman became sick with a sinus infection that would cost him his sight — and somehow didn’t kill him.
“Seventy percent of those who have it die,” the doctors told his parents about cavernous sinus thrombosis. “The other 30 percent end up in a vegetative state.”
He wound up as neither — though he went from having “20/20 vision to no vision at all” in a 48-hour period.
“I was literally laying on my deathbed,” Freeman recalled. “But God had a plan for my life.”
It didn’t come easy. It began with 17 days in a hospital bed at the University of Kentucky in Lexington.
His mother was told to call an expert on blindness, who said, “you might as well face it, you no longer have a son.”
Freeman’s mother hung up on the woman.
“Needless to say, she was not a ray of sunshine,” Freeman recalled.
The Kentucky School for the Blind in Louisville was more encouraging, telling Freeman’s parents, “Travis needs to be in Corbin,” and the school was willing to help make that happen.
“It was completely overwhelming,” Freeman recalled.
But, one goal at a time, he learned — and then his parents went to the local high school football coach and said, “we just want him to be a part of it.”
Playing football didn’t seem to be part of the plan — but Coach Willard Farris had other ideas.
“He will be the center,” Freeman recalled him saying. The guards would be on either side and the quarterback behind him.
And he would play first in eighth-grade football, then earn four letters in high school.
Several years later, one of his teammates for a year, Bram Hoover, and his mother Toni Hoover, wrote the movie “23 Blast,” a title drawn from one of the plays Farris would have his team run.
It premiered on Oct. 24, 2014, on 600 screens.
At the same time, given that the movie was “loosely inspired by” real-life events, Freeman decided an autobiography was in order, “Lights Out: Living in a Sightless World,” which also came out in October 2014.
Freeman was accompanied by his wife, Stephanie. The couple have a 4-year-old daughter, Lillian Pearl.
“We are grateful to have Travis Freeman talk about his journey of faith,” said Fred Hayes, a member of the YMCA board who offered the blessing at the beginning of Friday’s two-hour event, which, as master of ceremonies Mike Price of First Commonwealth Bank told the audience, was “to benefit the jewel of our community.”
It is an annual event “celebrating the ultimate sacrifice Jesus did for us,” YMCA CEO Eric Neal said.
It also featured musical selections by Marlene Welch, Emily Versace and Maria Versace, and scripture readings by retired Graystone Presbyterian Church Pastor Rick Hurley and Pleasant Hill Church of the Brethren Pastor Robert Wolf.
Wolf offered a text from the letter to the Hebrews, 2:9-18, which tells of Christ as high priest “to make reconciliation for the sins of his people.”
Hurley addressed Isaiah 52:13-53:13, which prophesied Christ as a suffering servant “wounded for our transgressions” as part of God’s plan.
