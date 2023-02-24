The League of Women Voters of Indiana County is currently accepting nominations for the annual Peggy Clark Grassroots Environmental Leadership Award. There are two awards given each year, one to an individual and one to a group, organization or business. The award recognizes exemplary leadership and active participation in policy issues that involve protecting or preserving our environment.
Candidates for the award should demonstrate grassroots leadership in the following areas:
• Preservation and/or protection of the physical, chemical and biological integrity of the eco-system and maximum protection of public health and the environment
• Grassroots activism to preserve or protect our precious natural resources
This leadership can take a variety of forms including but not limited to the following:
• New or innovative technology to prevent degradation of our environment
• Activities that show a direct positive effect on our environmental resources
• Activities of notable stewardship of the environment
• Activities that reduce pollution in order to protect our water, air, and land
• Activities in particular that reduce water pollution from both point and non-point sources
• Development of policies to achieve water quality essential for maintaining species populations and diversity
Nominations can be submitted by an individual, group, organization or business. Self-nominations are acceptable. The deadline for application submission is April 1, and the awards will be presented at the LWVIC annual meeting in May.
Nomination forms can be obtained from the LWVIC website at https://lwvindianacounty.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/NominationForm2023.pdf or by contacting Laurie Lafontaine. Please submit nominations to Lafontaine at lauriemlafontaine@gmail.com or send to 480 Airport Road, Indiana PA 15701. For questions, please call (72) 422-3763.