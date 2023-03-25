The 2023 Home Show, the 44th annual gathering of its kind, is setting up shop in the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex.
"It's a great way for people in the community to get to see local contractors with their services and products," said Bob Maderer, himself a contractor who is president of the Indiana Armstrong Builders Association.
"They can ask questions of the owner and get a first-hand greeting of the contractors," Maderer said. "They can ask one-on-one of the contractors."
And there will be quite a few contractors.
"We're sold out on the main floor (of Ed Fry Arena at the KCAC)," IABA Executive Officer Richard A. "Dick" Clawson said. "Ninety-four booths, 56 exhibitors."
Maderer said there will be a wide variety of things to find there.
"You might see carpenters, plumbers, electricians, home builders, landscapers and more," the IABA president said.
"That would be up to the individual contractor," Maderer said. "They could actually do that at the show because the actual owners are going to be there."
Maderer himself is among those owners. Maderer Landscaping, 3592 Airport Road, White Township, can be reached at (724) 349-6696 or through its website or Facebook page.
IABA is an organization with more than 100 active members, mostly in Indiana County but also in Armstrong County.
IABA is strongest in Indiana County.
"At one time we were very active with Lenape (Technical School near Ford City)," Clawson recalled. "We had a student chapter there."
There is still a builders' club at Indiana County Technology Center, covering classes there in carpentry, masonry and HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning).
"We oversee a couple more counties up toward Clearfield and DuBois," Maderer said. "We help out with some of those counties."
Maderer's company also is regional in scope.
Besides areas in Indiana County, his crews also provide services in Armstrong, Westmoreland and Cambria counties.
Maderer is particularly proud of one project, the Healing Garden on the campus of Indiana Regional Medical Center.
The garden is located behind the Herbert L. Hanna Oncology Center. It is a tranquil and meditative garden, open to all those patients undergoing cancer treatment at the center, as well as to the community.
It boasts comfortable benches, trees, flowers and two water features. Landscaping supplies were donated in part by Maderer Landscaping Inc., Risinger Landscape Supplies and Corte Masonry.
Maderer heads up the association's 2023 officers, with Evan Strittmatter as associate vice-president, Matt Bernini as vice president/treasurer/secretary, Clawson as the longtime executive officer, Steve Misner as immediate past president, and a board of directors consisting of Matt Houser, John McLaughlin, Jim McCombs, Warren Peter, Sam Ward and Rod Greczek.
IABA in turn is one of 32 local associations in the Pennsylvania Builders Association.
Maderer, Ward and McCombs are on the PBA board of directors, while listed as PBA Life Board Members are Clawson, Misner, Peter, Houser, Curtis Lentz and Harold Wilson.
IABA members adhere to a code of ethics as is found on the iabuilders.com website.
"Our paramount responsibility is to our customer, our community, and our country," the code reads. "Honesty is our guiding business policy. High standards of health, safety, and sanitation shall be built into every home."
As the code continues, "members shall deal fairly with their respective employees, subcontractors and suppliers. As members of a progressive industry, we encourage research to develop new materials, new building techniques, new building material equipment, and improved methods of home building, to the end that every home purchaser may get the greatest value possible for every dollar."
It goes on to pledge that "all sound legislative proposals affecting industry and the people we serve shall have our informed and vigorous support. We hold inviolate the free enterprise system and the American way of life. We pledge our support to our associates, our local, state, and national associates and all related industries concerned with the preservation of legitimate rights and freedoms. We assume these responsibilities freely and solemnly, mindful they are part of our obligation as members of the Indiana-Armstrong Builders Association, Pennsylvania Builders Association, and The National Association of Home Builders."