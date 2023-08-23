scholarships

Pictured, from left, are Camryn Sacco; Helen Leasure, wife of the late Jim Leasure; Jodi Waltermire, MMC Board Member; and Allan Kinter, MMC board president. Lyndsay Mallory was absent from the photo.

 Submitted photo

The Mahoning Medical Center recently presented two scholarships to graduating seniors of Marion Center Area High School.

These scholarships are given in memory of Jim Leasure, who was a founding member and president of the Mahoning Medical Center’s planning committee and board of directors.