The Mahoning Medical Center recently presented two scholarships to graduating seniors of Marion Center Area High School.
These scholarships are given in memory of Jim Leasure, who was a founding member and president of the Mahoning Medical Center’s planning committee and board of directors.
To apply for these scholarships, the students must be entering a health care related field of study.
This year’s recipients are Lyndsay Mallory, who will be studying Nursing at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, and Camryn Sacco, who will be studying Bio Engineering at The University of Pittsburgh.
