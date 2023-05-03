Indiana County District Attorney Robert F. Manzi Jr.’s Elder Abuse Task Force will conduct Senior Summit 2023 on May 10 from 8 a.m. to noon at the YMCA of Indiana County, 60 N. Ben Franklin Road, White Township.
“The goal of the Senior Summit is to provide to seniors information raising awareness of current scams, ways to protect themselves and their loved ones from being the victim of a scam and what to do if they become the victim of a scam,” Manzi said.
“Information is presented on legal documents, such as power of attorney and wills, so that seniors can better understand lawful ways to protect themselves and their assets,” he continued. “The United States Postal Service will inform our guests of ways to protect themselves from scams and other crimes that can happen through the mail. Aging Services of Indiana County will inform our guests as to the many services they provide throughout the county on a daily basis. (And) the YMCA will provide information regarding the Silver Seniors program and services they provide throughout the county to help our guests.”
Manzi said there will be many vendors and service providers there including the Pennsylvania State Police, Indiana County Sheriff Robert Fyock, Aging Services of Indiana County, the District Attorney’s Office and many others, to provide information about services around the county.
In addition, AARP and the Pennsylvania Department of State are partnering with the Elder Abuse Task Force to provide information regarding consumer protection and will once again play Fraud Bingo.
Guests — including seniors and friends/loved ones of seniors — can register by calling Aging Services at (724) 349-4500. Manzi said the event is free and light refreshments will be served.
