A local robotics club will travel to Texas to compete in international competition after winning the regional competition.
Marion Center Robotics, a student robotics club in the Marion Center Area School District, will travel to Houston on Monday to compete in the 2023 FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) championship after winning the Rookie Team All-Star Award on Saturday at the 2023 Greater Pittsburgh Regional competition.
The team representing the club, or “drive team,” heading to the competition along with faculty coach Robert Weiss, who teaches robotics and computer science courses at the Marion Center Junior/Senior High School, include Daniel Waltermire, senior; Nathan Druschel, junior; Anthony Lynn, junior; Risecen McGinnis, junior; J.J. Ferraro, sophormore; Tucker Penrose, sophomore; and Seth Boring, freshman. Their robot, which the team named “Larry,” was shipped on Tuesday and will be waiting for the team when they arrive.
The team attended the Pittsburgh competition April 5-8 at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center and competed in eight matches. While they did not win first place overall, they were awarded for showing outstanding potential for a first-year robotics group and scored 50 points higher than the team to win after them, according to a media release from the school district.
“Even though Pittsburgh is pretty close, it was like a whole other world compared to Marion Center,” Waltermire said. “Other competitions are relatively small, but this competition was huge. There was a lot of people, a lot of noise, it was very exhilarating.
“We also met people from Turkey and Poland.”
Robotics at Marion Center began as classes when Weiss was moved from W.A. McCreery Elementary School to the high school in the fall of 2021. According to him, when students in grades 7-12 who could not fit the classes into their schedule expressed interest, the club was formed. The club meets during the school’s designated period, every other Wednesday from 10-10:45 a.m., and after school on Tuesday and Thursday.
“We designed it so students going to other entities can join the club,” Weiss said. “We don’t have the (Indiana Career and Technology Center) students yet. This competition could change things.”
For the FIRST competition, the initial FIRST event in which the team participated, 22 students helped with creating Larry over 11 weeks, but only seven were able to travel with the competition as the drive team.
FIRST was founded in 1989 by Dean Kamen, known for inventing the Segway and the iBOT, and is a “robotics community that prepares young people for the future,” according to its website. It provides numerous robotics programs for children in pre-K through grade 12.
Students participating in a FIRST program are also eligible for exclusive scholarships, internships and other opportunities in robotics engineering.
FIRST divides its programming in seasons announced at the close of the robotics championship competition every spring. According to its website, this season, “ENERGIZE” challenged students from pre-K to grade 12 to “re-imagine the future of sustainable energy” and address the seventh sustainable development goal the United Nations set, ensuring access to affordable, reliable and sustainable energy for all.
For the robotics competition, the challenge, announced to teams on Jan. 7, is called “Charged Up.” In the challenge, three teams join together as an “alliance” and two alliances face off in a game to score points by having the alliances’ robots complete tasks.
The tasks are simple enough: Robots score points by moving cubes and cones into designated low, middle and high goals and by balancing on a “charging platform,” which can hold multiple robots. For the first 15 seconds, the robots must be automated to place a preloaded cone or cube on a scoring goal, then operators may control the robots for the rest of the match.
“Other teams focus on the lower goals,” Waltermire said, “but our ‘bot’ is focused on the middle to high goals. We’re much stronger in the tele-operated period, when our hands are on the controller. We’re trying to improve our autonomous period as well.”
It hasn’t been smooth sailing for the team. A challenge the team experienced was a malfunction at the competition in Pittsburgh, but other teams in FIRST were willing to help.
“It was kind of a pain,” Boring said, “because we had to drill out all of the rivets to take out the acrylic piece we had to secure the arm, and we had to rewire the entire motor that another team graciously lent to us. We had to do all of that in a half hour before our next competition.”
Looking toward Texas, the team has been hard at work planning and preparing for the competition.
“We’re looking towards Mr. Weiss’ planning,” Ferraro said, “by setting up flights and hotels and all the important stuff. We’re also looking at ways to make the bot better by seeing what failed and trying to improve on it.”
The team is looking forward to new experiences and a warm welcome from the FIRST community upon their arrival. The team described the Pittsburgh event as a “pleasant” experience and were encouraged to meet new people who shared their passion for robots.
“I’m excited to go to Texas,” Waltermire said, “because it’s going to be the same thing but on a larger scale with people from all across the globe, which is really cool being from rural Marion Center.”
With societies increasing reliance on robotics, Weiss feels it’s important to train students early in order for them to succeed in the ever-evolving job market.
“If we don’t teach our students to adapt,” he said, “they’re not going to be ready for the jobs available when they get out of school. With the rate that computer science and robotics are showing up in the workplace, I want our students ready. I want our students to be the top contenders in their fields.”
Regardless of their performance in the upcoming competition, the team is looking toward growing the club and securing more sponsors to prepare for future competitions. Weiss said that despite their low funding, they still beat out many teams for the opportunity.
The club mainly relies on grants, sponsor funding and other contributions to operate. While they have secured funding for this competition, donations can be made out to the club and sent to Weiss, MCHS 22820 Route 403 Hwy N., P.O. Box 209, Marion Center, PA 15759, so they can fund future opportunities for the students.