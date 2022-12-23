A senior at Marion Center Area High School will give the opening performance at the Dec. 31 Highmark First Night event in downtown Pittsburgh.
The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust said Thursday morning that Madelyn Buffone was the winner of the 2022-23 Williams Sing-Off.
Every year, the Williams Sing-Off Competition involves students in grades 6-12, with the winner getting an opportunity to perform live in the downtown Pittsburgh Cultural District during First Night, as well as a $500 cash prize, and $1,000 donation to the winning student’s school music department, in this case at Marion Center Area High School.
PCT said Buffone has had an ongoing passion for musical theater and singing ever since she was little.
The Trust posted on its Facebook page that she has been in numerous community musical productions over the course of 11 years, and that her favorite role was playing Christine Daaé in a high school performance of “Phantom of the Opera.”
She told Pittsburgh Cultural Trust that she is hoping to pursue a degree in musical theater after high school and to perform.
Finalists’ audition videos were judged this year by celebrity judge Nick Cortazzo, a Pittsburgh native, who has played Link Larkin in “Hairspray On Tour.”
Cortazzo will provide a short performance following Madelyn’s, which is scheduled for 6 p.m. New Year’s Eve on the Dollar Bank stage in the Cultural District.
The performances will coincide with a children’s fireworks show, also taking place in the vicinity of the Dollar Bank stage.