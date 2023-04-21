LORETTO — River Valley School District Superintendent Philip Martell was presented with St. Francis University’s inaugural STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, mathematics) Community Leader Award Wednesday at the university’s School of STEAM Awards Ceremony.
St. Francis officials said the STEAM Community Leader Award will honor an educator or administrator for making a tremendous positive impact in the lives of students, teachers and the community through workforce development and technology-centered educational initiatives.
Dr. Peter Skoner, dean of the School of STEAM at the Loretto university, said the award was given “to celebrate (River Valley’s) creation of a STEAM Academy that provides transformational and real-world experiences for students while partnering with business, industry and the community to build an innovative workforce.”
Dr. Frank Montecalvo, vice president for Innovative Partnerships & Student Development at St. Francis, said, “Mr. Martell brings innovation and a fresh perspective to education in today’s ever-changing climate. He clearly understands the new paradigm required for success in the classroom that transitions and prepares students for their future careers, whether college-bound or not.”
The award acknowledges Martell’s contributions to advancing the field of STEAM education and making an impact in the classroom and beyond.
“This is not just an individual award,” Martell said. “It is a team effort to serve the students and community of the River Valley School District. We owe it to our students to allow them to break down barriers as we make a paradigm shift in public education. These opportunities provide access to the most recent technological and workforce advancements to serve them in the 21st century.”
As pointed out in a news release announcing the award, the River Valley STEAM Academy provides innovative programming that prepares students for highly technical careers in high-demand fields, including Cybersecurity, Esports, Electrical Occupations, Sports Medicine and Rehabilitative Therapy.
The district said the STEAM Academy will add programs in 2023-24 in Welding, Powerline, Teacher Preparation and Pathways to Health Professions.
