River Valley School District Superintendent Philip Martell will join an official of a Pittsburgh cybersecurity firm for the U.S.-Czech Business Forum on Monday at the Embassy of the Czech Republic in Washington, D.C.
Martell and Marek Hahn of Peig will be participants in the seminar sponsored by the embassy as well as the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Czech Republic and the Czech Chamber of Commerce.
Martell’s district has a STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics) Academy in Saltsburg, whose main areas of study for students in grades 6-12 includes cybersecurity as well as eSports, electrical occupations, and sports and rehab therapy.
He will join Hahn for a question-and-answer session on the importance of addressing cybersecurity in the education sector and beyond.
“The STEAM Academy plays a pivotal role in educating a new generation of cybersecurity professionals,” Peig CEO and co-founder David Rihak said.
“Being exposed to the newest tech, STEAM students are on their way to become the future industry leaders of a safe cyberspace.”
Rihak’s company is a passwordless access platform that aims to close the identity gap and remove the most prominent cyber threats by design.
The effect of that platform is to help organizations increase their access control security confidence to a point that no longer requires layers of technical compromises.
Students in the River Valley STEAM Academy will pilot test the Peig platform.
“Partnering with leading-edge companies such as Peig better prepares students for real-world work experiences in a global economy,” Martell said, “and introduces them to current trends, best practices, and innovative technologies.”
Organizers of the Czech Embassy forum said RVSD and Peig’s participation highlights Western Pennsylvania’s role in the technology industry and the importance of educators bridging the gap between school and business to prepare students for the workforce.