A kindergarten teacher for 38 years in the United School District, Mary Ann Wagner is a graduate of United High School and holds a degree in elementary education from IUP. She certainly earned the appellation of dedicated teacher while at the same time raising two children, Eric and Emily. Even retirement did not keep her from teaching as she served as a substitute teacher for the third grade for more than a year. During her tenure at United, she was named Teacher of Year for Indiana County by ARIN. She also served as chairman of the kindergarten and math departments for the district.
For the past 15 years, she has been a most loyal, dedicated and energetic volunteer at the Indiana County Historical Society, where she has been involved in numerous research projects. In addition, she is a most valued member of the fundraising committee and is the go-to person for numerous events. She organizes the annual fall and spring teas: making cookies, serving cookies and tea and washing up after these events. In addition, you will find her at various other events like trivia nights and the mystery dinner. Recently, she has been exceptionally busy expanding and improving the Society’s gift shop.