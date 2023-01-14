The annual meeting of the Indiana County Municipal Services Authority provided an opportunity for the countywide water and sewage service to reflect on its 50-year history.
“Nothing is as important to a county and its community’s public health and economic development as its infrastructure,” ICMSA Executive Director Martin Maschak told those gathered for that meeting. “Ensuring that adequate, infrastructure is in place and is critical for all communities to thrive and is essential for many areas and for the success of our local economies.”
A water and sewer network, built on $168.3 million in projects in the past half-century, now covers 25 townships and eight boroughs in Indiana County. As Maschak said, it all started on Dec. 27, 1972, when then-Indiana County Commissioners Andy Kuzneski Jr., William McMillen and Daniel McDivitt adopted a resolution to create the authority.
“On April 23, 1973, the Indiana County Municipal Services Authority was incorporated and chartered by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania,” Maschak said. “The commissioners named Mr. Robert Kunkle to chair a seven-member board of directors.”
It had a $50,000 budget to start, with Michael Duffalo as its first executive director (and only one for more than four decades, until Maschak succeeded him in 2019), as well as a water superintendent and a secretary. Within six months, Duffalo’s successor said, the new authority had purchased aging water systems in what were called R&P Coal or Kovalchick communities.
Specifically, according to an online history of ICMSA, there was the purchase of the Kovalchick Water Company serving 11 coal mining communities in the central part of the county.
“Too often, the toughest challenges are found in low-income and resource constrained communities that lack the ability to invest in this infrastructure,” Maschak told the luncheon portion of the annual meeting.
“A community may be relatively stable but have a considerable number of low-income households, which further complicates matters. These communities would struggle with the technical, financial and management ability to make this huge investment while also trying to meet public health and environmental regulations.”
Maschak grew up in a coal mining town, McIntyre, in Young Township.
“You couldn’t use the water,” he recalled in a Friday interview. “Sewage ran in the streets.”
He said a woman from that area took a water sample — that was orange — to the county commissioners.
“They had the foresight to put the authority together,” said Maschak, who has been employed with ICMSA for three decades.
Later, ICMSA began its sewage department with new sewers in 1978 for Robindale, Aultman and Iselin.
Today, Maschak said, ICMSA has a total of 22 water and wastewater systems, more than 500 miles of water and sewer lines, nearly 7,000 residential and business customers. He said there has been a combined 29 water/wastewater projects funded with over $165 million of infrastructure constructed.
He told the annual meeting that a keyword for ICMSA is stability.
“That stability is a key for success of any organization,” Maschak said. “ICMSA had 56 past and current board members who have sat on this authority’s board. Sadly, some are no longer with us. Our board of directors past and present have consistently risen above the same kinds of challenges that encompass all authorities ... and to be truthful, overwhelms many.”
Maschak said the authority board members continue to ensure that quality water and sewage is available for all residents in need in Indiana County.
“Over the last 50 years, the authority board members, who offer their devoted time for this common cause ... despite all the success and development ... have remained, humble, dedicated board members,” the authority executive director said.
The current board includes Chairman Dr. Maher Shawer, Vice Chairman Frank Holuta, Secretary Joe Lavan, Treasurer Patty Evanko, Assistant Secretary/Assistant Treasurer Susan McLoughlin and members-at-large Marcia Rowe, Anthony Mano, Scott Elgin and Carol Paynter.
Maschak thanked Eddie Schmidt of Gibson-Thomas Engineering for sponsoring the luncheon and the Chestnut Ridge staff for setting up the event and preparing the meal.