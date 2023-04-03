Another honor is about to be bestowed on Indiana’s retired former Mayor George E. Hood Sr.
Angela DonGiovanni, a member of the borough’s Shade Tree Commission, said a plaque was recently placed in front of the Indiana Municipal Building, now known as the George E. Hood Municipal Building in honor of the longtime borough chief executive.
She said it honored Hood for his years of service as mayor, from 1998 through 2021.
“A tree will also be planted, on Arbor Day (April 28), honoring Mayor Hood’s years of service and dedication to Indiana Borough,” DonGiovanni said. “The tree ceremony will take place at noon at Calvary Presbyterian Church on the corner of South Seventh Street and Church Street.”
Indiana Communications & Grants Coordinator Kyle Mudry said the Shade Tree Commission acted to do those things for the former mayor at its March meeting.