Two cars and an invitation to drive them to Harrisburg were among the highlights of the first Indiana County Chamber of Commerce Excellence in Education Awards Ceremony Monday evening at the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex on the Indiana University of Pennsylvania campus.
“You are here because you are raising the bar in our public schools,” Gov. Josh Shapiro said in a recorded message sent along with his regrets for not being able to attend the event 520 others attended Monday night, honoring outstanding teachers and students from throughout the county.
He invited the winners to drive to Harrisburg, promising, “I’ll save you a good parking spot.”
The winners were Kristy Hopper, a teacher in the Marion Center Area School District, who received a 2023 Toyota Corolla, and Andrew Beer, a student at Purchase Line Area High School, who received a 2023 Mitsubishi Mirage, both donated by C.J. Spadafora, owner of Colonial Motor Mart in Indiana.
“This is an incredible honor,” Hopper said after receiving her car.
Indiana County Chamber of Commerce President Mark Hilliard recalled how the idea of presenting cars came about.
“It’s about two years ago that C.J. Spadafora, the owner of Colonial Motor Mart and Colonial Toyota, came to me with an idea, and usually when C.J. comes with an idea, you listen,” the chamber president said, “but then when he tells you he wants to give away a brand-new car, really listen to him.”
Hopper was nominated along with Kirstin Curci of Homer-Center School District, Melissa Milanak of River Valley School District, Sean Moran of Indiana Area School District, Adelle Dolney of Penns Manor Area School District, Michael Thom of Purchase Line School District and Sandra Zulcik of Indiana County Technology Center.
Fifty-seven students were chosen on a month-by-month basis by the ICTC and each school district (eight from Indiana Area, seven from each of the others).
Eight finalists were chosen from those nominees: Justley Sharp from Homer-Center, Maura Knepper from Indiana Area, Rylie Miller from ICTC, Maggie Shadle from Marion Center Area, Kathleen Dixon from Penns Manor Area, Cheyenne Weimer from River Valley, Emily Mack from United, and Beer.
Shapiro was introduced by state Rep. Jim Struzzi, R-Indiana, who urged the student nominees from seven districts as well as Indiana County Technology Center to “dream big,” to “reach big and you’ll go far in this life.”
Hilliard, Struzzi’s successor as president of the Indiana County Chamber of Commerce, was master of ceremonies, while Struzzi’s predecessor as a state legislator, Dave Reed, now Pennsylvania State President for First Commonwealth Bank and chairman of the Indiana County Chamber’s board of directors, opened the event.
“Workforce development is one of our core areas of focus as we walk toward the future of Indiana County,” Reed said, “and the development of career readiness for our students has a priority in helping us train and grow our workforce for future employers right here at home in our community.”
Involved in the organizing committee for the Excellence in Education Awards were IUP Director of Strategic Partnerships Christina Koren and Vice President for University Advancement Khatmeh Osseiran-Hanna, Indiana Area School District’s outgoing Superintendent Michael J. Vuckovich, River Valley School District Career Transition Consultant Dr. Jeffrey Geesey, First Commonwealth Bank Executive Vice President for Human Resources Carrie Riggle, and Indiana Regional Medical Cenger Chief Human Resources Officer Dr. James “Jim” Kinneer.
Sponsors of Monday’s event included Colonial Motor Mart, The Reschini Grouip, Tri-County Workforce Investment Board, Delaney Automobile Group, B&G Brothers Rentals, state Sen. Joe Pittman, The Indiana Gazette and the Northern Appalachian Folk Festival Inc.
