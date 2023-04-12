It seems too good to be true.
Get a job at McDonald’s, any McDonald’s, work in good standing on average 15 hours a week for 90 days, and you get money toward your college education — on top of your paycheck.
“If a crew person works with us for 90 days, they are eligible for $2,500 every year,” said Jason Teal, owner of four McDonald’s franchise operations in Indiana County.
Teal granted almost $30,000 in tuition assistance to his student employees last year through Archways To Opportunity.
“It is a program that McDonald’s put ... to provide funding for higher education,” Teal said.
Company officials said ATO was started in 2015. They said Archways has provided more than $165 million in high school and college tuition assistance and increased access to education for nearly 75,000 people in the United States.
“It helps us with employment and it helps them with a nice amount,” Teal said. It is money that can go to “whatever higher education they want to put it toward.”
Archways To Opportunity is a comprehensive education strategy with multiple offerings that help employees reach their full potential — no matter where they are on their journey. According to company officials, ATO programs can help employees:
• Improve English skills.
• Earn a high school diploma.
• Work toward a college degree.
• Get help making an education and career plan with advisors.
Teal employs close to 200 people in his four stores, one along Wayne Avenue in Indiana, two adjacent to shopping plazas along Oakland Avenue in White Township, and one along Resort Plaza Drive just outside Blairsville in Burrell Township.
“I bought my first store in 2006,” Teal recalled. “I bought my last restaurant in 2020.”
Archways To Opportunity can be utilized to assist with tuition at a trade school, community college or traditional four-year college.
“The people who do it love it,” Teal said. “It is one of those things. College kids are sometime skeptical. This is just, ‘you work for us, you get the money.’ They sell all their friends on it. They get a lot of money toward schooling.”
“We’re grateful to our people and want them to achieve their dreams,” Teal said. “That’s why we provide flexible schedules.”
Those interested in working for McDonald’s in Indiana County can contact Teal by texting “APPLY” to 38000 or going to the www.mcdonalds.com/careers website.
More information about McDonald’s across the Tri-State area can be found at the “McDonald’s of Three Rivers” pages on Facebook and Instagram.