In a Facebook post Thursday afternoon, the Chevy Chase Community Center in White Township said it is seeking to clarify the situation that soon may exist as Meals on Wheels is planning to end its service to Indiana Borough and White Township residents on Feb. 24.
“Since we’re getting a lot of questions about this,” the Chevy Chase Heights center posted, “our program, Meals 2 You, is a similar but separate program, and we are open for business, indefinitely.”
On Monday, the leadership of Indiana’s Meals on Wheels program said several factors have led to that decision to discontinue the meal delivery service it offered since 1971.
“Due to the rising costs of food and packaging materials, we are no longer able to provide the same quality of meals to our recipients at a reasonable cost,” the Meals on Wheels leadership said. Also, “the number of meals served daily has declined significantly.”
Meals on Wheels supervisor Marty Yachisko said last week that her organization used to do some 60 some meals each day, but now are doing less than half that number.
In its post, the Chevy Chase center said “we are so grateful that Meals on Wheels has served the Indiana community so well for so long, and we promise to work just as hard to ensure our clients, new and old, receive the same great service from Meals 2 You,” an outreach program of the center located along North Fifth Avenue.
“We deliver hot, delicious, nutritious meals, Monday through Friday, that are prepared right here in our beautiful commercial kitchen by our new kitchen manager, Joanne Lybarger, and our incredible team of dedicated volunteers,” the center advertised in its post.
The service is offered by the Chevy Chase Center for $5 per day, something unchanged from when it first came on the scene in late summer of 2020.
“Our new outreach coordinator, Aleah Kessell, starts Monday, and we, along with our amazing delivery volunteers, are so excited to merge Meals on Wheels’ clients with ours,” Thursday’s Chevy Chase post continued. “If you have any questions about this transition or about Meals 2 You, please contact our director, Brandi (Ports), at (724) 463-0674 or by email at ChevyChase Director@gmail.com.”