In a statement issued Monday afternoon, the leadership of Indiana’s Meals on Wheels program said “it is with sincere regret that (we have) made the decision to end our meal service following the delivery of meals on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023.”
That leadership includes President Susan Delaney and Treasurer Anne White. Program officials said several factors have led to that decision.
“Due to the rising costs of food and packaging materials, we are no longer able to provide the same quality of meals to our recipients at a reasonable cost,” the leadership said. Also, “the number of meals served daily has declined significantly.”
“We used to do some 60 some (meals each day) and we’re only doing 27,” supervisor Marty Yachisko said Friday. “The price of food has gone sky-high.”
In addition, the local Meals on Wheels leadership said, it is becoming difficult to find new volunteers to prepare and deliver meals.
“Sadly,” they said, “several similar programs in western Pennsylvania have faced the same challenges and have been forced to close.”
As for the smaller number of meals served, local Meals on Wheels leadership said “we think this may be the result of the availability of other sources of meal delivery within the community. We see this as a positive development, as alternate meal delivery service did not exist when we began in 1971.”
That issue came to the fore at a September 2020 meeting of the White Township Board of Supervisors.
Chevy Chase Community Center Executive Director Barbara Croce was making a pitch for “Meals 2 You,” a new home delivery program. She called it a tweaking of the Meals on Wheels program.
“We are not specifically serving seniors,” Croce said. “We are serving homebound, unable-to-cook or disabled people of Indiana Borough and White Township.”
If there is a new pandemic “or whatever might happen,” the Chevy Chase director said her organization wanted to be ready. She said meals would be served along with a welfare check Monday through Friday.
“We provide this service to our neighbors for only $5 per day, payable weekly by cash, check, debit/credit, or Venmo,” Chevy Chase Community Center posted on its website. It said anyone “who is homebound, disabled, or cannot cook for themselves in Indiana Borough or White Township” can call (724) 463-0674 or email ccmeals2you@gmail.com.
At that September 2020 township meeting, Croce said she was trying to fill a need, and that she wasn’t seeking to step on anyone’s shoes, such as those of longtime Indiana Meals on Wheels supervisor Marty Yachisko, who said that need already was being filled.
“We don’t just serve (the) elderly,” Yachisko said at that meeting. “We will serve anybody who has a need.”
In their statement Monday, the Meals on Wheels program offered “our heartfelt thanks to the community for its steadfast support through donations and fund-raising efforts during our 51 years of service, and to the American Legion for allowing us the use of their kitchen for 46 of those years.”
Also, they said Monday, “we are grateful to the hundreds of volunteers who have faithfully prepared and delivered meals, and to our supervisors for their coordination and supervision of the program. In particular, we wish to recognize Marty Yachisko, who has served as supervisor throughout the last several decades. The dedication and service of each of these individuals have allowed us to remain viable through many challenges over the years.”