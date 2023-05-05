“I am Topaz! I am named after the beautiful yellow fairy in the Barbie movie, ‘Fairytopia.’ I am a beautiful yellow-colored Golden retriever so this just fits! Just like I know we will!”
This was part of the letter by Topaz, the Clouser family’s new service dog, when the family received notification in April that their son, Chaise, would soon have a service dog to help him cope with his symptoms stemming from autism and ADHD. Topaz will join the family thanks to the generous donation of community members after they met the family’s goal in 2020.
“We are beyond humbled and grateful for our community’s support,” Justin Clouser, Chaise’s father, said, “in addition to our friends and family, who have witnessed or understand the struggles we have with Chaise’s autism diagnosis and the behaviors that prevent him from living a normal, day-to-day lifestyle.”
Topaz, a Golden retriever born on Oct. 2, 2020, was bred and trained at the 4 Paws For Ability facility in Xenia, Ohio, and “volunteered” in multiple families as part of the organization’s Puppy Enrichment Program and her Advanced Training Program. Topaz “writes” that PEP is similar to kindergarten for puppies where she prepared every day to become a service dog.
While the family hasn’t directly interacted with her yet, they have seen many pictures of her and are very elated that will be bringing her home shortly.
“(Chaise) has been struggling to control his emotions and communicate his needs appropriately in school,” said Ashley Clouser, Chaise’s mother. “We’re hoping that after working with her in the summer and getting her acclimated, she will join Chaise in school next school year.”
Throughout her training, Topaz has learned many simple and advanced skills to help Chaise, including the ability to track him down in case he gets lost and behavioral redirection, which consists of providing tactile comfort to a child experiencing sensory overload or a meltdown.
The Clousers would like to thank Shelocta’s Sportsman Club for its sponsorships of their last three raffles and assisting with selling the tickets to help them raise money for the trip to receive the training from 4 Paws for Ability and bring Topaz home.
The family will travel to Xenia on Wednesday in the evening to meet Topaz the next day and work with her for a few weeks before returning home on May 21. All those that have donated will receive a special invite to a meet-and-greet later this summer as a way to show the family’s gratitude and introduce them to the lifeline they helped the Clousers obtain for Chaise.
