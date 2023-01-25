Frank and Hastie Kinter are looking for photos of former Indiana-area hardware stores.
“We are opening an Ace Hardware store in downtown Indiana,” Frank Kinter posted on Facebook over the weekend, “in the former Sears Roebuck site at 631 Philadelphia St.”
The Kinters said they have found some photos but are interested in finding more.
“We would like to display photos of Indiana’s former hardware stores in our store,” Frank Kinter posted. “We are looking for, primarily, photos of the fronts of former hardware stores (such as Stewart’s, Indiana Hardware Company, Blatts, Barclay’s, Petersons, Mabons and any others) that include the sign, as well as pictures of the former Sears, including their sign.”
The planned retail operation has been a topic of speculation at Indiana Borough Council meetings.
In September, Mayor William B. Simmons told council it would be “the biggest retail business” to come to Philadelphia Street between Sixth and Ninth streets.
“It will be a real shot in the arm for downtown,” the mayor said.
More recently, in the Inside Indiana column authored by staff reporter Chauncey Ross, Frank Kinter said the store would fill a niche for everyday hardware needs.
“You won’t come here for lumber or drywall, sheets of plywood or pallets of shingles,” he told Ross. “It’s called ‘convenience hardware,’ a store with what we expect to be knowledgeable sales associates.”