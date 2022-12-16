The life of Trent Braxton Davis will be remembered tonight with a memorial gathering and a 7 p.m. service at the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home in White Township.
Davis, 21, served in the U.S. Army, then volunteered his service to the International Legion of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which has received help from citizens of 55 nations taking on the Russian invasion.
On a GoFundMe page, his mother recalled Davis going to Ukraine twice — and dying on his second tour there on Nov. 8.
“Trent believed dictators should be fought on all fronts and that the kids of Ukraine deserved to live normal lives without oppression,” Janie Broadbent wrote. “He had the biggest heart and wanted people around the world to have the same freedoms we are afforded in the United States.”
The publication Army Times reports that at least 10 Americans have been killed since the Russians invaded Ukraine.
It said Davis’ parents were told by an International Legion representative that their son and another soldier sustained serious injuries during battle but were pulled out by another unit member who was able to bring them to safety. Davis died shortly thereafter from his wounds while being medically evacuated to a field hospital, the representative said.
Others recalled him as well, including those involved in the Lil Indians Jr.-Sr. High Mat Club, who said “with great sadness” that an alumni wrestler (and graduate of Indiana Area High School’s Class of 2018) had been killed fighting on Ukraine’s southern front.
“We are proud and thankful for our military men and women that are selfless heroes for keeping (the) USA safe from attacks,” the club posted. “Please keep his family in your prayers. God bless them!”
Davis’ mother set up the GoFundMe account “toward helping cover funeral expenses for our family.” Broadbent added, “anything left over will be given back to the people of Ukraine in some form of aid.”
Broadbent said the effort reached its goal of $6,500 Thursday evening and “the ongoing proceeds will continue to go for the aid of Ukraine.”